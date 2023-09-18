Autopsy Bombshell: Mother of Sergio Brown's Death Ruled Homicide, NFL Star Still Missing Two Days After Disappearance

Another local resident claimed he last saw the Browns in person on September 14, helping out police by providing video footage from his Ring doorbell camera.

Myrtle's heartbroken sister, Sheila Simmons, said they spoke last Thursday. Her suspicions were raised when her sibling went MIA out of nowhere before her sister's body was tragically discovered less than 100 yards from her home.

"We're going to find out what happened because it's not normal for my sister to not answer her phone, not to respond to text messages. People have been reaching out to her since Friday. No one was able to reach her," she told local outlet WGN9. "Now, I got the call this morning saying that she's missing, so immediately I came out here and find out my sister is dead."