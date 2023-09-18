Autopsy Bombshell: Mother of Sergio Brown's Death Ruled Homicide, NFL Star Still Missing Two Days After Disappearance
The deceased mother of missing NFL star Sergio Brown died from multiple injuries due to assault, RadarOnline.com can confirm after her autopsy was completed.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office told us that Myrtle Brown's manner of death was listed as homicide, and there will be no toxicology report due to the circumstances.
Authorities were informed that Sergio, who last played for the Buffalo Bills, and Myrtle had vanished on Saturday.
A missing person report was filed, and officers conducted a search of the area where she was tragically found unresponsive near a creek at the rear of her residence.
"Just a lovely lady. Very soft spoken, outgoing. Always on the go," said neighbor Kevin Grayer, per ABC 7. "Just a happy person. Her personality was just wonderful."
Another local resident claimed he last saw the Browns in person on September 14, helping out police by providing video footage from his Ring doorbell camera.
Myrtle's heartbroken sister, Sheila Simmons, said they spoke last Thursday. Her suspicions were raised when her sibling went MIA out of nowhere before her sister's body was tragically discovered less than 100 yards from her home.
"We're going to find out what happened because it's not normal for my sister to not answer her phone, not to respond to text messages. People have been reaching out to her since Friday. No one was able to reach her," she told local outlet WGN9. "Now, I got the call this morning saying that she's missing, so immediately I came out here and find out my sister is dead."
Sergio's devastated brother, Nick, shared a message via his Instagram about the memory their mother left behind as he prays for his sibling's safe return.
"Thank you, everyone, for all of your outreach, help, love and condolences. It's a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together," he wrote in a caption alongside a photo of his mother. "Mom always told me, 'tough times don't last,' and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope."
Nick continued, "If anyone knows where [Sergio] is I want him to know that I love you and please come home. People, please don't approach the property, this is still an ongoing investigation by the Maywood Police Department. If you have any information on Sergio's whereabouts please send them to the Maywood Police Department."