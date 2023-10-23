Your tip
Slain Maryland Judge Andrew Wilkinson's Autopsy Completed, Body Released as Manhunt Continues for Homicide Suspect at Large

andrew wilkinson washinton county bar association
Source: washington county bar association

Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson's posthumous examination has been completed.

By:

Oct. 23 2023, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson's autopsy has been completed, and his death was ruled a homicide as active investigation remains underway.

The Chief Medical Examiner Office in Baltimore, Maryland, confirmed to RadarOnline.com that his posthumous examination was done Friday and his body has been released to an undisclosed funeral home.

andrew washington county maryland
Source: washington county maryland

His death was ruled a homicide as active investigation remains underway.

Police are still on the hunt for 49-year-old suspect Pedro Argote who "is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous," Sheriff Brian K. Albert told reporters.

Wilkinson was overseeing Argote's divorce case, and the judge was killed in what authorities described as a "targeted attack" that occurred hours after he gave the suspect's estranged wife custody of their four minor children on October 19, officials said last week.

Argote is 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, the sheriff's office said. He was believed to be driving a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450 with Maryland plates, which was found abandoned in a wooded and remote area in the Williamsport area.

pedro argote mn fec
Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office

The suspect Pedro Argote remains at large.

"Definitely [it's] a possibility that he is not in the area, but we have to clear this area to make sure. It's a pretty big area that we're looking at. It's hundreds of acres in there. Within a 10-minute walk you could be in a lot of places down there," police said.

Wilkinson's wife and son were home when he was shot in the driveway. The 52-year-old was found around 8 p.m. in the northern Maryland city of Hagerstown, suffering from "what appeared to be gunshot wounds," according to a press release. He was transported to Meritus Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

MORE ON:
crime
mypd crimescene
Source: unsplash

Wilkinson was presiding over Argote's divorce case.

Argote was not present for the hearing on Thursday, just hours before the attack. The court ordered that the wife be granted an absolute divorce from Argote and sole custody of their kids, also giving his estranged spouse sole use and possession of the family home while prohibiting Argote from entering that residence.

He was ordered to pay $1,120 a month in child support, per the judgment.

police usa
Source: unsplash

Officials offered reward money to anyone with info that could lead to an arrest.

Over the weekend, officials announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The U.S. Marshals Service warned that Argote has ties to several locations "beyond the state of Maryland to include Brooklyn and Long Island, New York; Tampa and Clearwater, Florida; Columbus, Indiana; and unknown cities in North Carolina."

"We're going to catch this guy, it's just a matter of time," officials vowed.

