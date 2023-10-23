Slain Maryland Judge Andrew Wilkinson's Autopsy Completed, Body Released as Manhunt Continues for Homicide Suspect at Large

Police are still on the hunt for 49-year-old suspect Pedro Argote who "is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous," Sheriff Brian K. Albert told reporters.

Wilkinson was overseeing Argote's divorce case, and the judge was killed in what authorities described as a "targeted attack" that occurred hours after he gave the suspect's estranged wife custody of their four minor children on October 19, officials said last week.

Argote is 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, the sheriff's office said. He was believed to be driving a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450 with Maryland plates, which was found abandoned in a wooded and remote area in the Williamsport area.