'It's Astounding': President Joe Biden Calls Out Donald Trump and 'Crazy S.O.B.' Vladimir Putin During 2024 Campaign Fundraiser
President Joe Biden targeted his GOP rival Donald Trump and that “crazy S.O.B.” Vladimir Putin during a surprising speech at a 2024 campaign fundraiser in California this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 81-year-old president’s off-the-cuff and surprising remarks came on Wednesday during a 2024 campaign fundraiser in San Francisco.
While Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “crazy S.O.B.,” he also issued a dire warning about the lingering possibility of “nuclear conflict” between Russia and the U.S.
“We have a crazy S.O.B. like that guy Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict,” President Biden charged in San Francisco on Wednesday.
Biden also threw shade at his presidential predecessor before dubbing the Republican Party the “party of chaos and the party of division.”
“I’ve served with real racists,” the president noted in San Francisco on Wednesday. “I served with Strom Thurmond. I served with all these guys that have set terrible records on race.”
“At least you could work with some of these guys,” Biden added. “Time and again, the Republicans show they’re the party of chaos and the party of division.”
As for Trump, President Biden said that the embattled ex-president’s recent remarks about the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were “astounding.”
“If I stood here 10, 15 years ago and said this, you all would have thought that I should be committed,” the 81-year-old leader said. “It’s astounding.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump broke his silence on Monday on Navalny’s sudden and mysterious death last week after Nikki Haley confronted the embattled ex-president about the matter.
But rather than send condolences or comment on the rumors that Putin had Navalny murdered, the former businessman-turned-president instead compared Navalny’s death to his own legal and political plights.
"The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday morning.
"It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction,” he continued. “Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA.”
“WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION!” he concluded his message. “MAGA2024!”
Putin crony Dmitry Medvedev later responded to President Biden’s off-the-cuff remarks about the Russian leader during the campaign fundraiser in San Francisco on Wednesday.
Medvedev called Biden an “old geezer” and accused Biden of wanting to “start war against Russia.”
“As opposed to what the US president has said, the existential threat is not climate; but the useless old geezers, like Biden himself, who have become senile and are ready to start war against Russia,” Medvedev tweeted early Thursday morning.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also called Biden’s comments “shameful” and said that Biden was trying to act like a “Hollywood cowboy” by attacking Putin and Russia.