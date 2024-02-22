Home > Exclusives > Lil Wayne Exclusive Lil Wayne Accuses Ex-Chef of Refusing to Be Grilled Under Oath About Alleged Emotional Distress in $500k Battle Over Firing Source: MEGA; @CHEFMORGHAN/INSTAGRAM Wayne is fighting back in court. By: Ryan Naumann Feb. 22 2024, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

Lil Wayne asked a judge to sanction his ex-chef for failing to appear for an in-person deposition — where he planned to grill her about the allegations in her wrongful termination lawsuit. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Lollipop rapper accused Morghan Medlock of refusing to show up on the scheduled deposition date.

Source: MEGA Wayne says his ex-chef should be deposed in her lawsuit.

Wayne said his legal team provided Medlock with the date of the deposition 3 months ahead of time. He claimed they scheduled it for February 15, 2024. A day before the deposition, Wayne said Medlock claimed the in-person deposition could not go forward and instead demanded it be taken remotely.

Source: @CHEFMORGHAN/INSTAGRAM The chef on social media.

Wayne’s lawyer argued, “There is no undue burden and there is no harassment involved in requiring the [Medlock] herself, who is demanding a half million dollars from [Wayne], to sit for a day of deposition. [Medlock] is the most important witness for [Wayne] to depose. [Medlock] can travel 35 miles roundtrip and make arrangements to appear in person for one day of deposition. This is certainly reasonable given her claims against Wayne.” The rapper asked the court to compel Medlock to appear at an in-person deposition — which he said was “something she has adamantly and wrongfully refused to do in this case.” In addition, he asked that she be sanctioned $7k for failing to appear.

Source: MEGA Wayne denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Medlcok sued Wayne for wrongful termination. Medlock worked for Wayne for 2 years before being fired, the suit alleged.

The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claimed Medlock was fired after asking for time off to care for her family. The chef said the drama started on a trip to Las Vegas with Wayne.

Source: MEGA Wayne is fighting back in court.

She said she spent Memorial Day in Vegas preparing meals for the musician and his guests. During the trip, Medlock learned that her 10-year-old child injured his head and needed to be taken to the hospital. Medlock said she finished the job despite the emergency. The chef claimed she went with Wayne to the airport but there were issues due to him smoking — and the plane never left.

The chef said she booked her own trip home on a commercial flight. Medlock claimed she told Wayne’s assistant she was leaving. However, days later, Medlock said she was fired. She claimed the rapper had his assistant tell her “This isn’t going to work.” Medlock demanded $500k in damages in her lawsuit.

Wayne denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The rapper argued Medlock was not an employee but an independent contractor.

In addition, he said all of his actions were, “legitimate, good faith, justified, non-discriminatory, and or non-retaliatory business reasons.” He demanded the entire lawsuit be tossed. The judge has yet to rule.