Donald Trump's Super PAC Only Has $5 Million Left After Spending $50 Million on Ex-president's Legal Fees: Report

Donald Trump’s Save America super PAC only has $5 million left in the bank after spending a whopping $50 million on the embattled ex-president’s legal fees, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come after Trump was ordered to pay writer E. Jean Carroll more than $83 million in damages on Friday, Federal Election Commission filings found that the ex-president’s main political action committee blew through tens of millions of dollars in 2023.