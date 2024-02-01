Donald Trump's Super PAC Only Has $5 Million Left After Spending $50 Million on Ex-president's Legal Fees: Report
Donald Trump’s Save America super PAC only has $5 million left in the bank after spending a whopping $50 million on the embattled ex-president’s legal fees, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come after Trump was ordered to pay writer E. Jean Carroll more than $83 million in damages on Friday, Federal Election Commission filings found that the ex-president’s main political action committee blew through tens of millions of dollars in 2023.
While Trump’s Save America PAC once had an estimated $100 million in the bank, the newly released FEC filings showed that the political action committee currently has just over $5 million left after spending $25 million on Trump’s legal fees in the second half of 2023 alone.
Also shocking was the revelation that Trump’s Save America PAC only raised $6.6 million from July to December – meaning the political action committee spent roughly four times more than what it brought in during the second half of 2023.
The Make America Great Again PAC – another political action committee connected to Trump – also reportedly spent $4 million of its nearly $6 million war chest on the ex-president’s legal fees last year.
Trump’s Make America Great Again PAC only has $572,828 left in its bank account, according to the latest FEC filings.
As for the embattled ex-president’s 2024 campaign committee, it raised just over $19 million last year while spending approximately $23.5 million during the latest fundraising period.
Some of the Trump campaign’s most costly expenses included $7.6 million on campaign ads, $3.7 million on legal consulting, $1.7 million for Trump's plane, and another $1.66 million on event staging.
The Trump 2024 campaign committee recently went from having $37.5 million at its disposal to $33.1 million.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the FEC filings released this week came as Trump prepares to face four criminal indictments connected to his alleged actions during his sole term as president.
Trump was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages on Friday, and another hefty verdict connected to Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York is expected to be announced sometime this month.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s 2024 White House re-election campaign has reportedly raised more than $235 million since he announced his re-election bid in April 2023.
Trump’s mounting legal fees have forced the embattled ex-president to lean on donors for more money, and RadarOnline.com recently learned that Trump is scheduled to meet with several billionaire donors in Palm Beach, Florida this week to do just that.
That fundraiser will reportedly take place on Thursday at the $110 million mansion of billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson.
Estée Lauder cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson are just two of the wealthy GOP donors expected to be at Trump’s fundraising dinner in Palm Beach on Thursday.