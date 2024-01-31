Donald Trump Looking to Win Over New Billionaire Donors as Biden Pulls in $235 Million For Campaign

While Paulson and the ex-president have a decades-long friendship, the campaign is said to be looking to tap into donors who have not been as pro-Trump or supported the MAGA agenda in the past.

Megadonor Andy Sabin is reportedly one of those targets. Sabin initially supported former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley in the Republican primary but told her "to walk away" last week following back-to-back losses to Trump in Iowa and New Hampshire.

While Sabin called on Haley to end her campaign, to which Haley's camp returned his $6,600 donation, he told the outlet he would "hold his nose and vote for Trump" but "I won’t give them a dime."