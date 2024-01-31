Donald Trump Looking to Win Over New Billionaire Donors as Biden Pulls in $235 Million For Campaign
Donald Trump is set to meet with billionaires in Palm Beach, Florida this week in a campaign fundraising bid targeted at high-profile GOP donors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The fundraising dinner will take place on Thursday at billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson's $110 million mansion.
The list of attendees includes Estée Lauder cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, who supported Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and was appointed as Trump's US ambassador to the U.K. during his first term.
Insiders claimed Paulson reached out to fewer than 20 high-profile Republican donors, all of whom have previously supported Trump's political endeavors, according to the Post.
While Paulson and the ex-president have a decades-long friendship, the campaign is said to be looking to tap into donors who have not been as pro-Trump or supported the MAGA agenda in the past.
Megadonor Andy Sabin is reportedly one of those targets. Sabin initially supported former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley in the Republican primary but told her "to walk away" last week following back-to-back losses to Trump in Iowa and New Hampshire.
While Sabin called on Haley to end her campaign, to which Haley's camp returned his $6,600 donation, he told the outlet he would "hold his nose and vote for Trump" but "I won’t give them a dime."
Despite calls to suspend her campaign as Trump is poised to become the Republican general election candidate, Haley remains in the race — and has seen a spike in donations since New Hampshire.
Haley will attempt to build on momentum with a 10-day fundraising campaign beginning with a reception in New York.
Similar to Trump's Palm Beach event later this week, Haley's New York reception is also backed by a slew of billionaires, including Ken Langone, Henry Kravis, Leonard Stern, Cliff Asness, and Stanley Druckenmiller.
Meanwhile, Democrat incumbent Joe Biden has also been busy raising money for his re-election bid. Since Biden announced he was running for a second term in April 2023, his re-election campaign has racked in over $235 million.
On Tuesday, the president attended two fundraisers in Florida.
Trump's legal woes have muddied his campaign fundraising totals. One report estimated he had $500 million in the bank when he announced he was running for a third time in April 2022, though it's hard to discern between donations to his campaign, super PAC, and legal defense fund.
Trump's super PAC reportedly pulled in $99.5 million in donations this year in addition to $70 million in donations to his campaign, while contrasting reports allege he kicked off 2024 with only $23 million cash on hand.