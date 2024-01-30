'Sad and Pathetic': MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Slams GOP 'Cowards' for Border Bill Flip-Flop

"You've got Hugh Hewitt, who was for it, but now he's against it. J.V. Last wrote an article about this. He was for it, but now he's against it because Donald Trump is against it," Scarborough said on Tuesday.

He continued, "Newt Gingrich goes on Fox News last night and says, 'This is the worst thing that's ever, ever, ever, ever happened. That's the dumbest, stupidest, this, that, and the other.' All because Donald Trump one day, they all like the bill."

As we previously reported, the deal includes a measure that effectively would block illegal border crossers from asylum once the number of migrant encounters hits a daily average of 5k in a week or 8.5k on a single day in addition to funding for Ukraine and Israel, sources told Axios.