'Sad and Pathetic': MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Slams GOP 'Cowards' for Border Bill Flip-Flop
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough called out the Republicans in Congress and others who are now on a mission with former president Donald Trump to sink the bipartisan border deal, blasting their conduct as cowardice.
It has become a divisive topic as a growing number of conservatives believe that preventing an agreement will cause voters to blame President Joe Biden for a chaotic border situation.
"You've got Hugh Hewitt, who was for it, but now he's against it. J.V. Last wrote an article about this. He was for it, but now he's against it because Donald Trump is against it," Scarborough said on Tuesday.
He continued, "Newt Gingrich goes on Fox News last night and says, 'This is the worst thing that's ever, ever, ever, ever happened. That's the dumbest, stupidest, this, that, and the other.' All because Donald Trump one day, they all like the bill."
As we previously reported, the deal includes a measure that effectively would block illegal border crossers from asylum once the number of migrant encounters hits a daily average of 5k in a week or 8.5k on a single day in addition to funding for Ukraine and Israel, sources told Axios.
As Republican and Democratic senators appeared to find a solution, Biden declared "it's long past time to fix" issues over immigration and the border with Mexico, saying that if the bipartisan bill is passed, he will sign it.
Trump, for his part, warned the influx of undocumented migrants will only expand under President Biden if he is reelected.
"A Border Bill is not necessary to stop the millions of people, many from jails and mental institutions located all over the World, that are POURING INTO OUR COUNTRY," the presumptive Republican nominee posted via Truth Social. "They are using this horrific Senate Bill as a way of being able to put the BORDER DISASTER onto the shoulders of the Republicans. The Democrats BROKE THE BORDER, they should fix it."
Trump said he never needed a "big, complex Democrat-oriented Border Bill" and instead just closed the border, vowing to be just as effective if he takes office again.
His controversial migrant family separation policy was part of a "zero tolerance" approach that garnered both praise from supporters and intense backlash from critics.
On Tuesday, Scarborough ranted about the people who turned "the car around" on the subject to appease Trump as described by his wife, Mika Brzezinski, calling the Republicans in the House and Senate who flip-flopped on the subject "sad" and "pathetic."
"I mean, if somebody had come up to me when I was in Congress and told me to do that, I would have, I'd have two words for him, and the second would be 'off,' and I would keep walking," he said. "Which again begs the question: Who are these cowards that will just completely comply with everything dear leader says?"