Trump Lawyer Backs Off Claim That Judge Overseeing E. Jean Carroll Defamation Trial Had Conflict of Interest

Roberta not only threatened to pursue sanctions in a three-page letter fired off to the judge Tuesday, but also denied any such "mentor-mentee relationship" relationship, calling the speculation "utterly baseless."

The attorney noted the length of their overlap at the firm was short, specifically "less than two years," and "more than thirty years ago."

"I do remember the Paul, Weiss partners with whom I worked and none of them was Your Honor," Roberta continued. "More specifically, I have no recollection from that time period of ever interacting with Your Honor on a case, participating with Your Honor in a client or case-related meeting, or attending a court proceeding with Your Honor. In fact, I remember no direct interaction from that time period with Your Honor at all."