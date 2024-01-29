'You’ve Got to Win!': President Joe Biden Claims World Leaders Are 'Begging' Him to Beat Donald Trump Again in 2024 Election
President Joe Biden recently claimed that world leaders are practically “begging” him to beat Donald Trump again in the upcoming 2024 election, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come as Biden and Trump continue their respective campaigns for the 2024 White House race in November, the current president held a rally in South Carolina over the weekend.
While Biden criticized his presidential predecessor over several issues, the 81-year-old commander-in-chief also claimed that world leaders regularly approach him to emphasize how important it is to beat Trump later this year.
“Every meeting I go to internationally, as they’re walking out – this is the God’s truth, I can say this in front of the press – virtually every one of them pull me aside and say: You’ve got to win!” Biden said during a campaign stop in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday.
“We can’t let that happen again,” Biden continued while quoting other world leaders. “You can’t let that happen again. You can’t let that happen again!”
Meanwhile, President Biden also discussed his ongoing 2024 re-election campaign and how his campaign to return to the White House in November is “about who we are as a country.”
“Folks, this campaign is a lot bigger than me, you, and all of us,” Biden said during his speech at Brookland Baptist Church on Saturday. “It’s about who we are as a country.”
“The thing about us is we believe in those basic principles,” he continued. “We don’t always practice them as a nation, but we do believe in honesty and decency. We do believe that people should be treated with respect.”
“We don’t live up to it,” President Biden acknowledged. “We don’t live up to it all the time, but we don’t walk away from it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s claim that world leaders practically “begged” him to beat Trump again in November came shortly after the 46th president recently upped his attacks against his embattled predecessor.
According to one Trump insider, Biden’s recent attacks against the 45th president have “rattled” Trump amid the ongoing 2024 election cycle.
The Trump insider claimed that the embattled ex-president was particularly “rattled” after Biden bragged about how he was the “only person to beat” Trump in 2020.
Trump was also said to be “rattled” after Biden referred to him as a “loser.”
“I do think he’s trying to get under his skin, and I think it’s the smartest thing the Biden campaign has done yet,” a source close to the 45th president said last week.
“It rattles him and takes him off message,” the Trump insider added.