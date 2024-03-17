Donald Trump Doubles Down Calling for Liz Cheney to be Locked Up After She Gave Her Own Scathing Response
Former President Donald Trump doubles down on his calls for Liz Cheney to be locked up, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday morning, Trump took to Truth Social to rant about Cheney and how he believes she “should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!”
The ex-president also shared an article about the committee, accusing them of having “withheld crucial evidence” by refusing to make the testimony from a Secret Service driver public.
The unnamed driver disputed the account of former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson, who claimed that on his way back to the White House during the January 6 riots, Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the limo, wanting to head towards the Capitol where the attempted insurrection was happening.
The committee's decision to keep the testimony behind closed doors during its probe was heavily criticized by Trump and his loudest supporters.
Committee members, however, explained that they had made an agreement with the Secret Service to refrain from publicizing certain information from 12 interviews they conducted, including privacy information, official-use-only data, intelligence, law enforcement sensitive records, and raw intelligence.
Cheney responded to Trump’s call for her to be locked up in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Hi Donald: you know these are lies,” Cheney wrote. “You have had all the grand jury & J6 transcripts for many months. You’re trying to halt your 1/6 trial because your VP, WH counsel, WH aides, campaign & DOJ officials etc will testify against you. You’re afraid of the truth and you should be.”
Soon after Cheney's response, Trump made another post, this time in all-caps, shared to his 6.6 million followers on Truth Social.
“SHE SHOULD BE PROSECUTED FOR WHAT SHE HAS DONE TO OUR COUNTRY!” Trump wrote. “SHE ILLEGALLY DESTROYED THE EVIDENCE. UNREAL!!!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump previously accused Cheney of destroying evidence.
He wrote, “Why did American Disaster Liz Cheney, who suffers from TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome), and was defeated for Congress by the largest margin for a sitting Congressman or Congresswoman in the history of our Country, ILLEGALLY DELETE & DESTROY most of the evidence, and related items, from the January 6th Committee of Political Thugs and Misfits.”
He continued, “ THIS ACT OF EXTREME SABOTAGE MAKES IT IMPOSSIBLE FOR MY LAWYERS TO PROPERLY PREPARE FOR, AND PRESENT, A PROPER DEFENSE OF THEIR CLIENT, ME.”