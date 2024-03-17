Donald Trump Doubles Down Calling for Liz Cheney to be Locked Up After She Gave Her Own Scathing Response

On Sunday morning, Trump took to Truth Social to rant about Cheney and how he believes she “should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!”

The ex-president also shared an article about the committee, accusing them of having “withheld crucial evidence” by refusing to make the testimony from a Secret Service driver public.

The unnamed driver disputed the account of former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson, who claimed that on his way back to the White House during the January 6 riots, Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the limo, wanting to head towards the Capitol where the attempted insurrection was happening.