Justice Department Investigating Democratic House Rep. Cori Bush for Alleged Misuse of Funds: Report
Democratic House Rep. Cori Bush is under federal investigation for the alleged misuse of funds connected to her private security, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after the Missouri lawmaker faced scrutiny in 2022 for her alleged misuse of campaign funds, the Department of Justice reportedly launched an investigation into the congressional Squad member earlier this week.
According to CNN, the DOJ subpoenaed the House Sergeant at Arms on Monday for documents related to the probe into Congresswoman Bush.
“The office of the Sergeant at Arms for the House of Representatives has been served with a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice,” the House clerk announced Monday.
“After consulting with the Office of General Counsel, I have determined that compliance with a subpoena is consistent with the rights and privileges of the House,” the clerk noted.
Meanwhile, two law enforcement officials told CNN that Bush is the target of a federal corruption probe involving the alleged misuse of funds connected to her private security.
Bush has since released a statement confirming the DOJ’s investigation against her. She also vowed to “fully cooperate” with the newly launched probe.
“First and foremost, I hold myself, my campaign, and my position to the highest levels of integrity,” the Squad member said.
“I also believe in transparency which is why I can confirm that the Department of Justice is reviewing my campaign’s spending on security services,” she continued.
“We are fully cooperating in this investigation, and I would like to take this opportunity to outline the facts and the truth.”
- Rep. George Santos Set To Face Federal Criminal Charges
- Mar-A-Lago Mole Ratted Out Donald Trump To Feds: ‘Without The Intelligence, Prosecutors Would Not Have Got The Subpoena’ To Execute Search Warrant, It’s Revealed
- REVEALED: President Joe Biden REFUSES To Explain Why Classified Documents Were Found At His Washington, DC Think Tank
According to Bush, she has not used any federal tax dollars for her own personal security services. She also insisted that she has fully complied with House rules.
The Democratic House Rep. further explained that she retained her husband’s security services “because he has had extensive experience in this area” and “is able to provide the necessary services at or below a fair market rate.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Since before I was sworn into office, I have endured relentless threats to my physical safety and life,” Bush explained.
“As a rank-and-file member of Congress, I am not entitled to personal protection by the House and instead have used campaign funds as permissible to retain security services,” she continued. “I have not used any federal tax dollars for personal security services.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bush came under fire in 2022 when it was revealed that she paid her now-husband, Cortney Merritts, $60,000 to provide “security services” for her campaign.
Federal Election Commission records later found that Bush’s congressional campaign was also paying $225,000 to a firm called PEACE Security and another $50,000 to a security guard named Nathaniel Davis.
“Any reporting that I have used federal funds for personal security is simply false,” Bush said this week regarding the newly launched DOJ investigation against her.