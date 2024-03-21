Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Dodges Questions About Foreign Money for Bombshell $464M Appeal Bond: 'I Can’t Speak About Strategy'
Donald Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, refused to rule out whether the ex-president might ask foreign nations like Russia and Saudi Arabia to help him post his $464 million appeal bond in New York, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come just days before Trump’s appeal deadline on Monday, Habba appeared on Fox News to discuss the matter with network host Martha MacCallum.
MacCallum cited a recent conversation on The View where co-host Joy Behar speculated that ex-President Trump might ask “Russia and Saudi Arabia” for the nearly $500 million.
“Nobody wants to lend him the money…in this country anyway,” Behar said on Wednesday. “Who knows what’s going to happen with Russia and Saudi Arabia?”
Flash forward to Wednesday night, and MacCallum confronted Habba about the startling possibility.
“Is there any effort on the part of your team to secure this money through another country?” MacCallum pressed. “Saudi Arabia or Russia as Joy Behar seems to think?”
Even more startling was the fact that Habba refused to rule out whether Trump would turn to a foreign nation like Russia or Saudi Arabia to help him post the $464 million appeal bond.
Instead, Habba cited vague “rules and regulations” before trashing the massive judgment that Trump was ordered to pay last month.
“Well, there’s rules and regulations that are public,” Trump’s lawyer responded. “I can’t speak about strategy, that requires certain things, and we have to follow those rules.”
“Like I said, this is manifest injustice,” she continued during Wednesday’s episode of The Story with Martha MacCallum. “It is an impossibility. I believe they knew that.”
Habba also slammed Judge Arthur Engoron – who ordered Trump to pay the $355 million judgment plus interest – and New York Attorney General Letitia James.
“I think that’s why mid-trial, frankly, they changed their ask from $250 million to the ridiculous amount of money that they have asked for,” Habba charged.
“I think everything is done intentionally,” she continued. “I do not doubt that the witch-hunt that the election interference goal is what was ringing steady and loudly and true throughout all these trials, frankly. And we’re seeing it.”
Habba then said that Trump’s massive $464 million civil fraud judgment signaled the “demise of our country” before vowing to “handle” the matter and “keep working hard.”
“It’s the demise of our country, not the demise of Trump,” Habba concluded on Wednesday. “So we’ll handle it as we always have and keep working hard.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has until Monday to post a $464 million appeal bond before AG James is allowed to start seizing the ex-president’s assets.
Trump’s lawyers announced this past Monday that the former president was so far unable to secure a loan to cover the nearly $500 million, and Trump complained that he would be “forced to sell great assets” at “fire sale prices” to make up the $464 million needed to cover the appeal.