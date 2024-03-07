Home > Politics > Fox News 'When is the Money Due?': Fox's Martha MacCallum Confronts Trump Attorney Alina Habba About Ex-prez's $450 Million Civil Fraud Judgment Source: Fox News; MEGA Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum confronted Donald Trump attorney Alina Habba this week regarding the $450 million civil fraud judgement the embattled ex-president still owes the state of New York. By: Connor Surmonte Mar. 7 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum confronted Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba regarding the $450 million civil fraud judgment the embattled ex-president still owes the state of New York, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising confrontation came on Wednesday’s episode of The Story with Martha MacCallum shortly after the Fox News host welcomed Habba onto the program.

Source: Fox News The surprising confrontation came on Wednesday’s episode of "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

MacCallum emphasized the “hundreds of millions of dollars” that ex-President Trump owes the state of New York following Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling last month, and she pressed Habba about when exactly Trump is expected to start paying up. “Alina, before I let you go, any update on the hundreds of millions of dollars that the former president is due to pay in the New York case?” MacCallum asked. “There was a request to make it a smaller amount. Where does that stand now?”

According to Habba, she and Trump are still “waiting on an appeal.” She also claimed that Judge Engoron has since modified his original ruling so that “the Trump children and Trump family can continue to operate their business and to get loans.” “We’re waiting on an appeal,” Habba explained on Wednesday’s broadcast of The Story with Martha MacCallum. “Obviously, the judge was receptive to some of our arguments. We appeared before the appellate division just last week.”

Source: MEGA "We lost before the trial started," Habba complained on Wednesday.

“He obviously amended the order in terms of allowing the Trump children and Trump family to continue to operate their business and to get loans,” she continued, “which was a big step in the right direction.” Habba then claimed that she and Trump plan to play the “long game” and “chip away at this” regarding the ex-president’s $450 million debt to the state of New York following Judge Engoron’s civil fraud judgement.

“As I have always said, Martha, this is going to be a long game,” Habba said. “We knew we were not going to be successful. We lost before the trial started.” “We’re just going to have to push and push and push and hopefully have our facts and case heard, just like it was last week, and chip away at this.”

Source: MEGA Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay $355 million last month.

"What's your understanding of when the rest of the money is due, Alina?" the Fox News star repeated.

“It’s due shortly, but we have pending appeals,” Habba responded, again. “We have pending motions that we have to have decisions on. So, we’re going to be patient and wait.” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Judge Engoron ordered ex-President Trump to pay more than $350 million last month for fraudulently inflating the value of his properties in the state of New York.

Source: MEGA "I have a lot of money,” Trump said earlier this week. "I can do what I want to do."

The judgement totaled more than $450 million when Judge Engoron officially entered the ruling into the court on February 23 – and an additional $100,000 in post-judgement interest has been added onto the $450 million for each day that Trump has not ponied up the money. "I have a lot of money,” Trump said earlier this week when asked about the $450 million civil fraud judgement matter by Fox News host Brian Kilmeade. “I can do what I want to do.”

