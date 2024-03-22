Your tip
'FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS': Donald Trump Unleashes in All Caps Early Morning Rant About His Wealth as He Struggles to Post $464 Million Bond

donald trump am meltdown truth social wealth rant million bond unable to pay bankruptcy debate
Trump went OFF.

By:

Mar. 22 2024, Published 10:06 a.m. ET

Donald Trump went off on his social media platform Truth Social denying any suggestion he is not extremely wealthy and flush with cash — despite the ex-president struggling to post the $464 million bond to appeal the judgment in his fraud case.

On Friday, Trump had a lot on his mind to unleash. He took to his social media account at 7 AM to talk to his supporters.

donald trump am meltdown truth social wealth rant million bond unable to pay bankruptcy debate
Trump addressed rumors about his financial situation.

He wrote, "THROUGH HARD WORK, TALENT, AND LUCK, I CURRENTLY HAVE ALMOST FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS IN CASH, A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF WHICH I INTENDED TO USE IN MY CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT."

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the civil fraud lawsuit against Trump and his business, said she start the process to seize the ex-president's properties to collect on the debt if he didn't post the bond by next week.

donald trump am meltdown truth social wealth rant million bond unable to pay bankruptcy debate
He claimed to have $500 million in cash.

Trump continued, "THE OFTEN OVERTURNED POLITICAL HACK JUDGE ON THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT A.G. CASE, WHERE I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG, KNEW THIS, WANTED TO TAKE IT AWAY FROM ME, AND THAT’S WHERE AND WHY HE CAME UP WITH THE SHOCKING NUMBER WHICH, COUPLED WITH HIS CRAZY INTEREST DEMAND, IS APPROXIMATELY $454,000,000."

He ended, "I DID NOTHING WRONG EXCEPT WIN AN ELECTION IN 2016 THAT I WASN’T EXPECTED TO WIN, DID EVEN BETTER IN 2020, AND NOW LEAD, BY A LOT, IN 2024.THIS IS COMMUNISM IN AMERICA!"

donald trump am meltdown truth social wealth rant million bond unable to pay bankruptcy debate
James isn't backing down.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump's team told the court they spoke with 30 surety companies through four separate brokers — and none of them would help Trump with the $460 million bond.

Trump's legal team claimed that obtaining a bond that size was "not possible under the circumstances presented" and none of the companies were interested in using Trump's real estate assets as collateral.

James opposed Trump's request for additional time to find the money.

donald trump am meltdown truth social wealth rant million bond unable to pay bankruptcy debate
James is making moves to seize his properties if he doesn't bond the post by Monday.

Trump and his team have ramped up pleas to donor. This week, the campaign sent off a blast email pleading for funds from supporters.

“So before the day is over, I’m calling on ONE MILLION Pro-Trump patriots to chip in and say: STOP THE WITCH HUNT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP!” Trump said.

Trump has until Monday to post the post.

