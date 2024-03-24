Eric Trump Claims Insurance Companies Laughed at Him for Attempting to Secure His Father's Half-Billion Dollar Bond

In a recent appearance on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo, Eric said he approached some of the largest sureties in the world, only to be met with disbelief at the sheer magnitude of the required bond.

He emphasized the unprecedented nature of the situation, claiming that bonds of such scale are virtually non-existent in the United States.

“I went after the largest sureties in the world, the largest sureties in the country. They said, ‘Eric, the last time we’ve seen a bond that size is when we did the Big Dig of Boston, which was a $25 billion construction project that lasted almost 25 years!’" he told the Fox News host, "They’re trying to put my father out of business, they’re trying to take all his resources that he’s trying to put into his own campaign for the presidency.”