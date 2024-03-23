Alina Habba Says 'The View' Hosts Should 'Seek Help' for Celebrating Donald Trump Potentially Losing Trump Tower

Alina Habba , an attorney for former President Donald Trump , responded to comments made by the hosts of The View regarding the potential loss of Trump Tower due to a fraud judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

She highlighted the importance of due process in the legal proceedings surrounding Trump's appeal of the fraud judgment , which could lead to the forced sale of properties like Trump Tower and 40 Wall Street.

In a recent segment on Fox News' The Story with Martha MacCallum , Habba expressed her disgust at the remarks made by The View hosts, calling them "disgusting" and accusing them of suffering from " Trump Derangement Syndrome ."

Co-host Joy Behar chimed in, saying, "Nobody wants to lend him the money, in this country anyway. Who knows what’s going to happen with Russia and Saudi Arabia ."

In a recent clip from The View shown to the Trump lawyer, Whoopi Goldberg asked, "Is Letitia James going to go, like, put a chain on Trump Tower?"

Habba reacted to the clip, telling MacCallum, "They’re poster women for Trump Derangement Syndrome, and they should seek help. That’s my thoughts on that. I mean it’s pathetic."

"Why would you want the country to be in demise?" She asked the host. "People that think like this, the hatred, I hope they go to church and pray on that whoever they pray to, because I don’t hold hatred like that towards anybody, frankly."

"And I think that people to say disgusting things like that on national television and not care about the people that work there, not a care about the jobs that they create, is a really sad state of affairs."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!