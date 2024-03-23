Alina Habba Says 'The View' Hosts Should 'Seek Help' for Celebrating Donald Trump Potentially Losing Trump Tower
Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, responded to comments made by the hosts of The View regarding the potential loss of Trump Tower due to a fraud judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a recent segment on Fox News' The Story with Martha MacCallum, Habba expressed her disgust at the remarks made by The View hosts, calling them "disgusting" and accusing them of suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."
She highlighted the importance of due process in the legal proceedings surrounding Trump's appeal of the fraud judgment, which could lead to the forced sale of properties like Trump Tower and 40 Wall Street.
In a recent clip from The View shown to the Trump lawyer, Whoopi Goldberg asked, "Is Letitia James going to go, like, put a chain on Trump Tower?"
Co-host Joy Behar chimed in, saying, "Nobody wants to lend him the money, in this country anyway. Who knows what’s going to happen with Russia and Saudi Arabia."
- 'You're Concerned He's Going to Win': Trump Attorney Lashes Out at Dana Bash After Being Grilled Over Past Sexual Assault Accusations
- MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Roasts Jared Kushner Over Donald Trump's $454M Appeal Bond Struggle: 'Why Won’t Jared Help His Father-in-Law?'
- Donald Trump Goes Off About 'Ridiculous' $83M Defamation Verdict and Finding New Lawyers in Late-night Rant
Habba reacted to the clip, telling MacCallum, "They’re poster women for Trump Derangement Syndrome, and they should seek help. That’s my thoughts on that. I mean it’s pathetic."
"Why would you want the country to be in demise?" She asked the host. "People that think like this, the hatred, I hope they go to church and pray on that whoever they pray to, because I don’t hold hatred like that towards anybody, frankly."
"And I think that people to say disgusting things like that on national television and not care about the people that work there, not a care about the jobs that they create, is a really sad state of affairs."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
During another recent appearance on Fox News, Habba was asked if the former president has sought money from foreign countries to pay the bombshell judgment against him.
She didn't outright deny the idea, instead choosing to call the ruling "manifest injustice."
Earlier this week, Trump's attorneys argued in the fraud case filing that a "bond requirement of this enormous magnitude effectively requiring cash reserves approaching $1 billion … is unprecedented for a private company."
James' office responded on Wednesday, March 20, by citing cases that had a larger bond and argued that the bond could be secured through multiple security groups.