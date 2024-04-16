'RIGGED': Donald Trump Rages Against Gag Order From 'Trump Hating Judge', Upset He Can't Attack People 'Spewing Hate All Day' on TV
Donald Trump unleashed his anger this morning over the gag order in place preventing him from attacking witnesses part of his hush money trial.
On Tuesday, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to send his supporters a message as he prepares for another day in court.
He demanded Judge Merchan, presiding over the trial, remove the gag order in place.
He said, "This conflicted, Trump-Hating Judge won’t let me respond to people that are on TV lying and spewing hate all day long. He is running roughshod over my lawyers and legal team. The New York System of “Justice” is being decimated by critics from all over the World. I want to speak, or at least be able to respond. Election Interference! RIGGED, UNCONSTITUTIONAL TRIAL! Take off the Gag Order!!!"
Trump stands accused of falsifying business records to coordinate a $130k payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Daniels said the payment was to keep her quiet about an alleged relationship she had with Trump that occurred AFTER he married Melania Trump.
The ex-president appeared in the New York courtroom yesterday for the first day of trial. Reporters said Trump fell asleep for a short period of time during the proceedings.
Outside the court, Trump complained to reporters about him potentially missing his son Barron's graduation due to the trial.
"It looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son who's worked very, very hard," Trump said.
"He's a great student and he's very proud of the fact he did so well and was looking forward for years to having his graduation with his mother and father there, and it looks like the judge isn't gong to allow me to escape this scam," he added. "It' a scam trial."
He followed up on Truth Social later in the day. Trump wrote, "In Addition to being prohibited from attending my son Barron’s High School Graduation, I have just learned that the highly biased Judge in the Soros “appointed” D.A. Alvin Bragg’s Witch Hunt Case, will not allow me to attend the historic PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY argument in front of The United States Supreme Court, on Thursday, April 25th (next week!)."
He continued, "This shows such great disdain and disrespect for our Nation’s Highest Court, especially for a topic so important as Presidential Immunity, without which our Country would never be the same!"