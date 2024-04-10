Your tip
Donald Trump's Lawyers Subpoena Wrong Person in Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case: Report

By:

Apr. 10 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump’s lawyers subpoenaed the wrong individual last month while preparing for the ex-president’s upcoming hush money trial in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The mix-up reportedly occurred in March when Trump attorney Todd Blanche issued a subpoena to Manhattan investigator Jeremy Rosenberg.

The mix-up reportedly occurred in March when Trump attorney Todd Blanche issued a subpoena to Manhattan investigator Jeremy Rosenberg.

But according to Daily Mail, Blanche sent the subpoena to the wrong Jeremy Rosenberg.

“The people spoke with Mr. Rosenberg's counsel, who informed the People that Mr. Rosenberg was not, in fact, served with the subpoena, that Mr. Rosenberg had not corresponded with defense counsel, and that Mr. Rosenberg does not have any connection to the Brooklyn address where the subpoena purportedly was served,” Matthew Colangelo, a prosecutor in the criminal case against Trump, wrote in a recent filing.

Trump’s defense team reportedly complained about Jeremy Rosenberg’s “flippant” attitude before they realized that they had sent the subpoena to the wrong Jeremy Rosenberg.

“I don't have any files for you,” the wrong Rosenberg emailed Blanche back last month.

“PS - The phone number you provided was disconnected,” he added. “PPS - I'm keeping the fifteen dollars.”

Trump’s legal team reportedly sent Rosenberg $15 so he could mail back the requested documents as they gathered evidence for the ex-president’s ongoing criminal hush money case.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail also noted that Trump’s defense team sought information from the correct Jeremy Rosenberg in connection to Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen.

The correct Rosenberg was reportedly suspended last year after he provided Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg with information regarding conversations he shared with Cohen.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the incident regarding the wrong Jeremy Rosenberg would not be the first time Trump’s team suffered a major hiccup ahead of the ex-president’s hush money trial on April 15.

An appeals court rejected Trump’s petition to delay the criminal trial earlier this week after Trump complained about the gag order placed upon him by Judge Juan Merchan. Trump also sought to have his trial held outside of Manhattan – a request that was also dismissed.

"The criminal trial should proceed regardless," Steven Wu, a lawyer for the Manhattan District Attorney, responded on Monday. “This is the very time when it is most important to ensure extrajudicial statements by the defendant do not prejudice the trial."

“The question in this case is not whether a random poll of New Yorkers from whatever neighborhood are able to be impartial,” Wu added regarding Trump’s second request, “it’s about whether a trial court is able to select a jury of 12 impartial jurors.”

Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying New York business records last year.

The embattled ex-president was indicted by a New York grand jury in April 2023 and subsequently charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying New York business records.

Trump was accused of paying adult film star Stormy Daniels upwards of $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged affair between the pair to not hurt his chances of winning the 2016 presidential election.

