'He Hates Me': Donald Trump Lashes Out Over Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case After 'Scoundrel' Judge Sets Trial for April 15
Donald Trump suffered a major meltdown after the judge overseeing his Stormy Daniels hush money case set a trial date for next month, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump rushed to Truth Social shortly after Judge Juan Merchan announced that the ex-president’s trial for the suspected falsification of business records would start in New York on April 15.
While Trump attacked Judge Merchan, he also attacked the judge’s daughter and the hush money allegations against him.
“Judge Juan Merchan, a very distinguished looking man, is nevertheless a true and certified Trump Hater who suffers from a very serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the embattled ex-president charged on Truth Social on Tuesday. “In other words, he hates me!”
“His daughter is a senior executive at a Super Liberal Democrat firm that works for Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, the Democrat National Committee, (Dem)Senate Majority PAC, and even Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump added.
The former president also ranted about another trial that Judge Merchan previously oversaw involving ex-Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg.
Weisselberg pleaded guilty to “very minor” tax charges and was sentenced to five months in prison earlier this year.
“He was recently the judge on an unrelated trial of a long-term employee, elderly and not in good health,” Trump said regarding Judge Merchan and Allen Weisselberg on Tuesday. “This judge treated him viciously, telling him either you cooperate or I’m putting you in jail for 15 years.”
“He pled, and went to jail for very minor offenses, highly unusual, served 4 months in Rikers, and now they are after him again, this time for allegedly lying (doesn’t look like a lie to me!), and they threatened him again with 15 years if he doesn’t say something bad about ‘TRUMP,’” the ex-president continued.
“He is devastated and scared!” Trump concluded. “These COUNTRY DESTROYING SCOUNDRELS & THUGS HAVE NO CASE AGAINST ME. WITCH HUNT!”
- Donald Trump Accuses Judge's Daughter Of Working For Kamala Harris, Demands Criminal Case Be Moved To 'Republican-Friendly' City
- Hate Mail: NY Judge Overseeing Ex-Prez Trump's Hush Money Case Receiving 'Droves' Of Death Threats As NYPD Amps Up Security
- Pump The Brakes: Trump Attempts to Delay NY Hush Money Trial Until After Supreme Court Ruling on Presidential Immunity
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump was indicted in April 2023 for allegedly falsifying New York business records to conceal hush money payments he made to adult film star Stormy and model Karen McDougal.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced 34 felony charges of falsifying business records against the ex-president, and Trump was arraigned on the charges on April 4, 2023.
Flash forward to Monday, and Judge Merchan ruled that Trump’s trial would start on April 15. It was previously scheduled to kick off on March 25.
“This is a case that could have been brought three and a half years ago,” Trump complained after the hearing on Monday. “And now they’re fighting over days because they want to try and do it during the election.”
“This is election interference. That’s all it is,” he added. “Election interference and it’s a disgrace.”