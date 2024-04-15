Prosecutors Push for Donald Trump to Be Held in Contempt of Court for Violating Gag Order During First Day of Hush Money Trial: Report

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pushed for Donald Trump to be held in contempt of court for violating a gag order during the first day of the ex-president’s criminal hush money trial this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

