'RHOM' Star Alexia Nepola's Husband Todd Nepola Files for Divorce
Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola's husband, Todd Nepola, has filed for divorce, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Todd, 51, and Alexia, 56, were marriage for nearly three years.
According to court documents, Todd filed for divorce in Florida on April 11 and claimed the marriage was "irretrievably broken."
The pair dated for several years before they eloped in St. Barths on December 16, 2021.
Todd, who is a real estate broker, and the Bravo star signed a prenup six days before their wedding. Details of the prenup remain unknown at this time.
Neither Todd or Alexia have publicly commented on their separation.
The reality star, who has been married twice before, previously commented on her connection with Todd in a December 2021 episode.
At the time, Alexia admitted she "really" wanted "to be married to Todd for the rest of my life."
Alexia was previously married to Peter Rosello Sr., who inspired Netflix's Cocaine Cowboys, from 1992 to 1996. Alexia and Rosello Sr. share two adult sons, Peter, 31, and Frankie, 26.
After her marriage to Rosello Sr., the reality star was married to Herman Echevarria from 2004 to 2015. Echevarria died in 2016.
Alexia opened up about marrying her third husband in the December 2021 episode.
"After the two marriages that I’ve had, you know, I was super jaded. I’d literally been married to two guys that had been liars. But when I met Todd around five years ago, I knew that he was going to be the one that I was going to be able to trust,” Alexia explained in the episode.
"I honestly really want to be married to Todd for the rest of my life. He loves me, and he loves [my son Frankie]."
A year later, Alexia spoke of the couple's elopement, which came with a mix of emotions. The couple's original wedding plans had to be rescheduled to the pandemic — and Alexia's mother passed from COVID on the same day.
"It was beautiful to relive the moment because as you all know, we got married in St. Barths. It was just him and I, which is exactly what we needed," Alexia told Us Weekly in December 2022. "So it was just as beautiful because we needed to do that as a couple after all the craziness and difficulties and sadness that we had had throughout those months."
Alexia continued, "The fact that a few months later we can celebrate with our friends and family in Miami — who didn’t get to join us in St. Barths — was everything. That’s how we wanted [it to happen]. So that night is about him and I. I just wanted it to be about him and I."