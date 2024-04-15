'That Was Pretty Harsh': O.J. Simpson's Executor Backtracks on Claim Ron Goldman's Family Should 'Get Zero, Nothing' From Simpson's Estate
O.J. Simpson’s executor recently backtracked on his claim that Ron Goldman’s family should receive “zero, nothing” from the late NFL star’s estate, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Simpson passed away from prostate cancer last week at the age of 76, his executor – Malcolm LaVergne – changed his stance regarding the more than $100 million Simpson’s estate still owes Goldman’s family.
According to LaVergne, he was responding to a debt collection lawyer when he said that "it's [his] hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing” from Simpson’s estate on Friday.
LaVergne acknowledged that his statement “was pretty harsh” and agreed to “get this thing resolved in a calm and dispassionate manner.”
“In hindsight, in response to that statement that ‘it’s my hope they get zero, nothing,’ I think that was pretty harsh,” LaVergne said on Sunday. “Now that I understand my role as the executor and the personal representative, it’s time to tone down the rhetoric and really get down to what my role is as a personal representative.”
“We can get this thing resolved in a calm and dispassionate manner,” Simpson’s executor added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, LaVergne was criticized on Friday after he promised to fight the Goldman family’s efforts to collect the more than $100 million still owed to them after a wrongful death lawsuit found O.J. Simpson liable for Goldman’s June 1994 murder alongside Nicole Brown Simpson.
"It's my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing," LaVergne said on Friday. "Them specifically.”
“And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing,” he added.
Court documents filed on Friday revealed that Simpson, per his final will, placed all his assets and property into a trust. The will also named LaVergne as the executor in charge of overseeing the estate.
LaVergne represented Simpson from 2009 until the late NFL star’s death on Wednesday. According to LaVergne, it was not immediately clear how much Simpson was worth at the time of his death.
"I can’t make a prediction right now as to what the value of the estate is,” LaVergne said shortly after Simpson’s death last week. “I am flummoxed as to why he would name me as the personal representative or the executor, but he did."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“And it’s something I’m going to take very seriously,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Simpson passed away on Wednesday, April 10, following a short battle with prostate cancer.
Simpson’s four children announced the former NFL star-turned-accused murderer’s passing in a statement on Thursday morning.
“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” Simpson’s family announced in a statement to X. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”
“During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” his family added.
Although Simpson was ultimately acquitted of Brown and Goldman’s murders in October 1995 following an eleven-month trial, he was later found liable for their deaths in a civil trial in 1997.