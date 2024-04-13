O.J. Simpson's Executor Wants Ron Goldman's Family to Get 'Zero, Nothing' From Estate

Although O.J. Simpson reportedly owed upwards of $100 million to the families of his alleged victims Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson, the executor of his estate said that he will fight to prevent them from getting a payout, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"It's my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing," Malcolm LaVergne, an attorney who had represented Simpson since 2009, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing."