O.J. Simpson's Executor Wants Ron Goldman's Family to Get 'Zero, Nothing' From Estate
Although O.J. Simpson reportedly owed upwards of $100 million to the families of his alleged victims Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson, the executor of his estate said that he will fight to prevent them from getting a payout, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"It's my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing," Malcolm LaVergne, an attorney who had represented Simpson since 2009, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing."
Simpson's family announced on Thursday that the former NFL star had died of cancer. Court documents filed on Friday revealed Simpson's final will, which placed all of his property into a trust and named LaVergne as the executor in charge of overseeing the estate.
"I can’t make a predication right now as to what the value of the estate is,” LaVergne said. “I am flummoxed as to why he would name me as the personal representative or the executor, but he did. “And it’s something I’m going to take very seriously.”
As personal representative, LaVergne will be responsible for paying for the cost of a "suitable monument" at Simpson's grave.
According to the will, Simpson asked that anyone who tries to "set aside the administration of this Will, have this Will declared null, void or diminish, or to defeat any change any part of the provisions of this will ... receive, free of trust, one dollar ($1.00) and no more in lieu of any claimed interest in this will or its assets."
Simpson was acquitted of killing Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson in a highly publicized murder trial but later lost a wrongful death civil suit brought against him by against him by the Goldman and Brown families.
He was initially ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages. By the time of Simpson's death, that number increased to $100 million due to accumulated interest. Although he never paid them directly, they received proceeds from his infamous 2007 book If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer.
The Goldman family won control of the manuscript for Simpson's book and retitled it while pursuing the wrongful death judgment.
LaVergne said that despite the families' efforts, a court order forcing Simpson to pay out the civil judgment was never issued.
Sources have claimed that Simpson conducted cash-only business transactions and set up secret offshore bank accounts to avoid paying.