'I Will Not Give a G------ Nickel': O.J. Simpson’s Pal Believes He May Have Died With Millions Hidden in Offshore Accounts to Avoid Paying $100 Million Owed to Ron & Nicole's Families

Fromong testified against Simpson in the 2008 trial that found him guilty of armed robbery. He later said that he had forgiven Simpson and insisted during a 2017 parole release hearing that he was a "good man."

"I stood up for the m----------- while he was in jail, I stood up for him in the press, I stood up for him on the stand. I helped him set up his f------ offshore accounts. Don’t f--- with me. It’s not over. It’s not f------ over."

"I'm not saying I know that, but dealing with O.J. Simpson and hearing him saying 'I will not pay this guy a g----- dime' when he was alive, I think he'd do the same thing when he's dead."

"So if he's going to die of cancer — most people who die of cancer don't die tomorrow it takes a fair amount of time — so it would be my guess that he hid it very well so that when he dies, the Goldmans get nothing."

He was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages, a number that increased over the years due to interest. Although he never paid them directly, they received proceeds from his infamous 2007 book If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer.

Simpson, who died on Thursday after a battle with cancer, was acquitted in a highly publicized murder trial but lost a wrongful death civil suit brought against him by against him by the Goldman and Brown families.

"I've heard a lot of stories that O.J. has money hidden away — I've been hearing that since back in 2008 and 2009 and lawyers have been looking for his money even before that," Cook continued. "So yes people are talking about that - we've heard repeatedly that there's money out there."

"Whether or not there is money out there is a different matter, I haven't seen it. Over the years I've had people calling me telling me they have stuff belonging to him in a storage facility or hidden here or there — we hear it all the time. Just because I haven't been able to find it, doesn't mean somebody doesn't have it."

"There is still a judgement out of Los Angeles against him, this judgment is now worth $114 million," Cook added. "The only way we got any money from the judgement was through the If I did It book. We were able to have it published and we were able to get number 2 of the New York Times bestseller list and we got money for that."

"We got a little bit of money out of the movies, and some out of the bankruptcy hearings in Florida, but none of it directly came from O.J. Simpson. Now he's dead we'd have to hire a whole bunch of lawyers to figure out if whether he has any money in a trust or in probate or with someone else, whether he gave to his children. We do not know until we get a lawyer to look into it. God only knows."