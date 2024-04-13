'I Will Not Give a G------ Nickel': O.J. Simpson’s Pal Believes He May Have Died With Millions Hidden in Offshore Accounts to Avoid Paying $100 Million Owed to Ron & Nicole's Families
O.J. Simpson may have died with millions hidden away in secret bank accounts to avoid paying the $100 million he owed to the families of his alleged victims Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a leaked audio tape obtained by The U.S. Sun, Simpson's longtime friend Bruce Fromong can be heard saying that he helped the former NFL star set up "offshore accounts."
"Nobody puts a gun in my f------ face," Fromong, a memorabilia collector whom Simpson robbed at gunpoint at the Las Vegas Palace Station in 2007, says in the tape.
"I stood up for the m----------- while he was in jail, I stood up for him in the press, I stood up for him on the stand. I helped him set up his f------ offshore accounts. Don’t f--- with me. It’s not over. It’s not f------ over."
Fromong testified against Simpson in the 2008 trial that found him guilty of armed robbery. He later said that he had forgiven Simpson and insisted during a 2017 parole release hearing that he was a "good man."
Simpson, who died on Thursday after a battle with cancer, was acquitted in a highly publicized murder trial but lost a wrongful death civil suit brought against him by against him by the Goldman and Brown families.
He was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages, a number that increased over the years due to interest. Although he never paid them directly, they received proceeds from his infamous 2007 book If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer.
"O.J. Simpson has said, 'I will not give a g----- nickel to Fred Goldman never, ever, ever,'" the Goldmans' collection lawyer, David Cook, told The U.S. Sun.
"So if he's going to die of cancer — most people who die of cancer don't die tomorrow it takes a fair amount of time — so it would be my guess that he hid it very well so that when he dies, the Goldmans get nothing."
"I'm not saying I know that, but dealing with O.J. Simpson and hearing him saying 'I will not pay this guy a g----- dime' when he was alive, I think he'd do the same thing when he's dead."
"I've heard a lot of stories that O.J. has money hidden away — I've been hearing that since back in 2008 and 2009 and lawyers have been looking for his money even before that," Cook continued. "So yes people are talking about that - we've heard repeatedly that there's money out there."
"Whether or not there is money out there is a different matter, I haven't seen it. Over the years I've had people calling me telling me they have stuff belonging to him in a storage facility or hidden here or there — we hear it all the time. Just because I haven't been able to find it, doesn't mean somebody doesn't have it."
"There is still a judgement out of Los Angeles against him, this judgment is now worth $114 million," Cook added. "The only way we got any money from the judgement was through the If I did It book. We were able to have it published and we were able to get number 2 of the New York Times bestseller list and we got money for that."
"We got a little bit of money out of the movies, and some out of the bankruptcy hearings in Florida, but none of it directly came from O.J. Simpson. Now he's dead we'd have to hire a whole bunch of lawyers to figure out if whether he has any money in a trust or in probate or with someone else, whether he gave to his children. We do not know until we get a lawyer to look into it. God only knows."
California collectibles broker Tom Riccio, another associate of Simpson's who was responsible for recording the leaked tape of Fromong, told The Sun, "I really don't know if O.J. hid the money. He never told me that. But it wouldn't surprise me."
"I felt bad that the Goldmans lost their son, but it was a full-time job chasing down everybody that OJ did business with trying to get their money."
"They [the Goldman lawyers] went after me. I spent many, many hours answering their questions about how much I paid him. I told them I didn’t know where OJ’s money was. I did a couple of signings and I don’t know what he did with the money."
Riccio reiterated that Simpson hated the Goldmans for coming after his earnings and the proceeds from his book.
"O.J. wanted nothing to do with it, but he said they kept upping the money and at $800,000 he finally agreed with conditions that he edit some of it," he said.
"I believe the Goldmans got the money [from the book] in the end. O.J. hated that, he called them ‘the Gold-diggers.’ But he talked about them all the time, which I have mixed emotions about. If my son got killed, I’d be really upset with the guy too."
“But during my time with him I never heard him once say he was wrong about anything ... He was the Juice. He believed everything he did is correct.