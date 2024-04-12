Your tip
O.J. Simpson Avoided Paying Nicole and Ron's Families by Operating a Number of Cash-Only Business: Report

Apr. 12 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

O.J. Simpson reportedly evaded his financial responsibilities towards the families of his alleged victims for decades, RadarOnline.com has learned.

O.J. Simpson died before paying off his debt.

In his criminal case, O.J. was acquitted on all charges after being accused of killing Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Nicole and Ron's families filed a wrongful death lawsuit against O.J. — and he was ordered to pay $33 million in damages.

According to Page Six, after his release from prison in 2017 on an unrelated charge, it was revealed that he managed to evade his financial obligations through deceptive means.

O.J. Simpson was ordered to pay a substantial amount of $33 million in damages to the families of the victims.

O.J. reportedly engaged in a series of undisclosed all-cash transactions, concealing his income from private autograph signings, podcast appearances, and golf sessions where he demanded payment in cash only.

A source mentioned, "He would sign anything except anything that had to do with the trial or murder. The stipulation was always that he had to be paid in cash."

Despite his substantial earnings post-release, he failed to make significant payments towards the outstanding damages. It was disclosed that he had only settled a meager $123,000 of the total balance owed to the families.

Simpson was later thrown out of the Cosmopolitan and banned for life.

To alleviate the financial burden, O.J.'s Heisman Trophy was auctioned off, and proceeds from his controversial book, If I Did It, were speculated to contribute towards the debt settlement.

Ultimately, with the athlete-turned-actor's recent demise due to prostate cancer, the families of the victims are left with a substantial outstanding debt that remains unpaid.

The lack of documentation regarding the controversial figure's income, mainly due to his preference for cash transactions, has made it challenging to ascertain the exact extent of his financial resources.

The source claimed that O.J.'s friends and family started to visit the former NFL star and actor last Friday after a medical professional announced that the former athlete's death was near.

Sydney and Justin Simpson, whom O.J. shared with his second wife Nicole Brown, were reportedly at his bedside when he passed away.

