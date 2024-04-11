REVEALED: Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman Crime Scene Photos Emerge After OJ Simpson's Death

In 1994, NFL star and actor O.J. Simpson — who died Wednesday after battling prostate cancer — was charged in the brutal murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend and waiter Ron Goldman. The murder trial was televised daily, gripping the nation.

O.J. was ultimately acquitted of his charges in October 1995, sparking outrage across the country and subsequently cementing the case in true crime history.

RadarOnline.com has revisited the gruesome crime scene photos and timeline of the night of June 2, 1994, when murders took place.

Warning: graphic images are below.