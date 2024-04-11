REVEALED: Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman Crime Scene Photos Emerge After OJ Simpson's Death
In 1994, NFL star and actor O.J. Simpson — who died Wednesday after battling prostate cancer — was charged in the brutal murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend and waiter Ron Goldman. The murder trial was televised daily, gripping the nation.
O.J. was ultimately acquitted of his charges in October 1995, sparking outrage across the country and subsequently cementing the case in true crime history.
RadarOnline.com has revisited the gruesome crime scene photos and timeline of the night of June 2, 1994, when murders took place.
Warning: graphic images are below.
O.J. and Nicole Brown were married on February 2, 1985, and had two children together, Sydney and Justin.
Over the course of their seven-year marriage, Nicole accused O.J. of domestic abuse several times, prompting police to visit their L.A. home on multiple occasions. Later, her diaries revealed horrific details of the alleged abuse.
O.J. and Nicole eventually divorced in 1992, however, the ex-professional football player allegedly continued to exert control over his ex-wife after they split.
On the evening of June 12, 1994, Nicole, her two children, and members of her family had dinner at one of their favorite restaurants, Mezzaluna, where Goldman worked as a waiter.
After dinner, Nicole took her two children for ice cream before returning to their townhome in Brentwood, where O.J. also lived.
Around 9:15 P.M. that night, Nicole's sister called Mezzaluna to inform them that their mother had left her glasses at the restaurant. Because of Goldman and Nicole's friendship, the waiter agreed to drop off the glasses at her home after work.
Meanwhile, O.J. and his friend Brian "Kato" Kaelin, who was staying in the NFL star's guest house at the time, went to McDonald's around 9 to 9:15 P.M.
O.J. was scheduled to catch a red-eye flight from L.A. to Chicago later that night at 11:45 P.M.
Kato alleged that he and O.J. returned to the ex-professional football player's home at around 9:45 P.M.
Police estimated that between 9:45 and 9:50 P.M, Goldman left the restaurant with Nicole's mother's glasses in a white envelope and headed to her Brentwood home to drop them off.
Around 10:15 P.M., one of Nicole's neighbors, Pablo Fenjves, claimed he heard a dog barking and cries coming from his neighbor's home.
About ten minutes after Fenjves alleged he heard a commotion coming from the neighbor's home, limousine driver Allan Park arrived at O.J.'s home to take him to the airport.
Shortly after Park arrived at O.J.'s home, Kato claimed he heard "three loud thumps" around 10:40 P.M. on the outside wall of his guest house.
Meanwhile, Park claimed he buzzed O.J.'s intercom system several times with no response. The driver said he called the limousine company around 10:55 P.M. to report O.J. was not answering. Park was told to wait at the home until 11:15 P.M. because of the star's history of being late.
Minutes after Park's phone call, the driver alleged he saw a tall figure — about 6-foot tall — walk across the driveway toward the front of the home.
Park claimed he buzzed the home's intercom system moments later and O.J. answered, explaining he overslept and was in the shower. O.J. left for the airport between 11 and 11:15 P.M.
Police discovered the bodies of Nicole Brown and Goldman outside her home shortly after midnight.
Nicole was found slumped over the front steps of her home and had been fatally stabbed several times. Nicole had seven stab wounds to her head and neck — which nearly decapitated her — as well as defensive wounds to her hands.
Goldman suffered fatal stab wounds to his neck, chest, abdomen, and left thighs.
At trial, a glove found during the investigation was used as evidence. The glove sparked the infamous line from O.J.'s defense team, "if it doesn't fit, you must acquit."
O.J. was ultimately acquitted of both murder charges, but was later found criminally liable for the deaths of Nicole and Goldman in 1997. The civil case awarded Nicole's mother and the Goldman family $33.5 million.