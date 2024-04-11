Your tip
REVEALED: O.J. Simpson Owed Ron Goldman’s Family 8-Figure Sum at Time of Death

Apr. 11 2024, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

O.J. Simpson owed a massive 8-figure sum to the family of Ron Goldman — the man who was murdered along with Nicole Brown Simpson on June 12, 1994 — at the time of his death.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, in 2022, Ron’s father Fred asked the court to renew the 1997 judgment the family won against O.J. in a civil trial.

fredgoldman

In the case, O.J. was found liable in wrongful death lawsuits brought by Ron and Nicole’s families — after being acquitted in his criminal trial. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages in the civil case.

Over the years, Fred attempted to collect any assets or profits that Simpson earned. After OJ was released from prison for an armed robbery, he started selling autographs and merchandise. Fred tried to seize the money in 2018.

ron goldman photo
Source: mega
Fred failed to collect a substantial amount despite his efforts.

In 2021, he revealed that Simpson only paid off $132k of the judgment. At the time, the $33 million had grown to $70 million due to interest.

OJ Simpson
In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, in 2022, Fred said the judgment had swelled to $96 million.

O.J. did not respond to Fred's filings in court.

oj simpson trial
Source: mega
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, O.J.'s family announced the ex-NFL star passed away on Twitter.

The family said, "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. The Simpson Family."

oj simpson
Source: MEGA

O.J. died on Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer.

O.J. had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in February. As RadarOnline.com first reported, the previous year, the ex-NFL star had a serious health scare and underwent a procedure to have a stent placed during an emergency surgery just months before his death.

Caitlyn Jenner, who was once close with O.J., tweeted, "Good Riddance #OJSimpson."

Tom Lange, one of the lead detectives on the murder case, told TMZ, "I have nothing to say, I simply don't care."

