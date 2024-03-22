Kanye West Attempting to Settle Lawsuit Over Alleged Assault on Autograph Seeker
Kanye West is looking to settle the lawsuit brought on by an autograph seeker, who claimed the rapper punched him. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed the Vultures 2 music man has agreed to mediation, meaning he is one step closer to putting his ordeal in his rear-view mirror.
We told you first that West claimed self-defense after he was accused of assaulting a man named Justin Poplawski, who wanted his John Hancock.
"The Parties have agreed to mediate this matter," the documents filed on March 13 read. They also included a mediation date of June 6, 2024.
"The Parties agree that the Case Management Conference should be continued at least 60 days to allow the Parties to complete their mediation with Ms. Kotlarski and, should the mediation be unsuccessful, have an opportunity after mediation to assess the trajectory of this case prior to participating in a Case Management Conference," the paperwork continued.
Poplawski sued West earlier this year over the alleged attack that took place in 2022 in Downtown Los Angeles. The autograph seeker claimed West went wild and allegedly told him, “I’m going to make a f------ example out of you” while referencing his “f------ divorce” from Kim Kardashian.
The rapper allegedly threatened Poplawski before things escalated.
"Go the f--- [out of] here before I beat you the f--- up. I’m going to make an f----- example out of you,” he claimed West shouted. The fan said West then struck him in the face before asking him, “So do you want to get attacked for real?"
Poplawski said he asked West to apologize, to which the musician replied, “apology for what?”
- Kanye West Argues Self-Defense in Plea to Dismiss Assault Lawsuit Brought by Autograph Seeker
- Kanye West Sued For Assault By Man Who Asked for Autograph, Alleged Victim Says Incident Left Him Disfigured
- Kanye West Sued by Photographer Four Months After Throwing Her Phone During 'Traumatizing and Humiliating' Confrontation
Someone with West allegedly tried to stop the incident, but the father of four reportedly started shouting demands like they "go to the f----- house and get my f------ kids," according to the lawsuit.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The alleged victim claimed West then hit him several more times. Poplawski said he was “severely” injured in the alleged incident, alleging he was disfigured in the attack.
He's seeking unspecified damages for his alleged medical bill and mental suffering.
West denied the autograph seeker suffered damages and demanded the lawsuit be dismissed, claiming self-defense.
“Defendant is informed and believes, and based on such information and belief, alleges that Defendant was justified in doing any and/or all of the acts alleged in the Complaint," his attorney said. “All of the purported causes of action in the Complaint are barred to the extent [West] acted in defense of himself and/or others.”