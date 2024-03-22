Kanye West Attempting to Settle Lawsuit Over Alleged Assault on Autograph Seeker

Kanye West is looking to settle the lawsuit brought on by an autograph seeker, who claimed the rapper punched him. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed the Vultures 2 music man has agreed to mediation, meaning he is one step closer to putting his ordeal in his rear-view mirror.

We told you first that West claimed self-defense after he was accused of assaulting a man named Justin Poplawski, who wanted his John Hancock.