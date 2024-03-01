Kanye West Argues Self-Defense in Plea to Dismiss Assault Lawsuit Brought by Autograph Seeker

Kanye West demanded a lawsuit accusing him of assaulting a man in downtown Los Angeles be thrown out of court. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, West denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case brought by a man named Justin Poplawski.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, Poplawski sued West in Los Angeles Superior Court for alleged assault and battery. In his suit, Poplawski claimed he is known as a respected autograph dealer who had previously obtained the rapper’s autograph without incident.

Poplawski said on January 13, 2022, he arrived to Soho Warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles after learning West was at the location. The suit alleged that West screamed at Poplawski as he exited the building.

The autograph seeker said West told him “I’m going to make a f------ example out of you” and referenced his “f------ divorce” from Kim Kardashian. “Go the f--- [out of] here before I beat you the f--- up. I’m going to make an f----- example out of you,” the suit alleged West shouted.

Poplawski said West proceeded to strike him in the face. West then allegedly asked him, “So do you want to get attacked for real?" The alleged victim said he asked West to apologize at the scene but the rapper asked him, “apology for what?”

West then allegedly struck the autograph seeker several additional times. The man said he was “severely” injured in the incident. Poplawski claimed he heard one of West’s associate unsuccessful attempt to calm him down. The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for his alleged medical bill and mental suffering. He claimed to have been disfigured in the attack.

In his newly filed response, West denied the autograph seeker suffered any damages. In addition, he argued, “Defendant is informed and believes, and based on such information and belief, alleges that Defendant was justified in doing any and/or all of the acts alleged in the Complaint.” Further, West’s lawyer said, “All of the purported causes of action in the Complaint are barred to the extent [West] acted in defense of himself and/or others.”

In addition, “[West] acted reasonably and in good faith at all times material herein, based on all relevant facts and circumstances known to [West] at the time West[ so acted.” Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband asked the court to dismiss all the claims and award him his attorney fees.