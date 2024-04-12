Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > OJ Simpson

'Unhinged Racism': CNN Contributor Slammed for Saying O.J. Simpson ‘Represented Something’ to Black Community Because ‘Two White People Were Killed’

cnn slammed oj simpson represented something black white people killed
Source: MEGA

A CNN contributor was criticized this week after she claimed that O.J. Simpson “represented something” for the Black community because “two white people were killed."

By:

Apr. 12 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

A CNN contributor was criticized this week after she claimed that O.J. Simpson “represented something” for the Black community because “two white people were killed” nearly 30 years ago, RadarOnline.com can report.

CNN contributor Ashley Allison, who previously worked for the Obama Administration and reportedly worked on Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and transition team, made the controversial claim on Thursday while discussing Simpson’s recent death.

Article continues below advertisement

CNN contributor Ashley Allison made the controversial claim on Thursday while discussing Simpson’s recent death.

Allison claimed that Simpson’s murder case and subsequent trial represented “just how Black Americans feel about policing.”

“He wasn’t a social justice leader, but he represented something for the Black community in that moment, in that trial, particularly because there were two white people who had been killed,” Allison said during the CNN broadcast on Thursday.

“And the history around how Black people have been persecuted during slavery,” she added.

The CNN contributor faced immediate backlash for her surprising remarks, and several viewers accused Allison of racism for her comments about Simpson and the murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman in June 1994.

Article continues below advertisement
cnn slammed oj simpson represented something black white people killed
Source: MEGA

"He represented something for the Black community in that moment, in that trial, particularly because there were two white people who had been killed."

“Absolutely unhinged racism,” one surprised viewer wrote.

“They’re continuing to say the quiet part out loud,” another person tweeted.

Article continues below advertisement

“Funny,” a third X user responded, “she says we need to deal with the issue but doesn't realize she is the issue.”

“These remarks are insane,” yet another viewer wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
cnn slammed oj simpson represented something black white people killed
Source: MEGA

“They’re continuing to say the quiet part out loud,” one surprised CNN viewer responded.

Meanwhile, Allison was not the only media pundit to face backlash for remarks about Simpson’s murder trial 30 years ago.

Marc Lamont Hill, another media personality, claimed that Simpson’s acquittal for Brown and Goldman’s suspected murders in October 1995 was the “correct and necessary result” for a “racist criminal legal system.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
OJ Simpson
Article continues below advertisement

“O.J. Simpson was an abusive liar who abandoned his community long before he killed two people in cold blood,” Hill charged shortly after Simpson’s death was announced on Thursday.

“His acquittal for murder was the correct and necessary result of a racist criminal legal system,” Hill continued. “But he’s still a monster, not a martyr.”

Article continues below advertisement

Marc Lamont Hill claimed that Simpson’s acquittal for Brown and Goldman’s suspected murders in October 1995 was the “correct and necessary result” for a “racist criminal legal system.”

Like Allison, Hill faced immediate backlash for his controversial take on Simpson’s acquittal.

“Saying he left the black community and admitting he is a murderer but believing he still deserves black criminal immunity is wild,” one person responded to Hill’s tweet.

Article continues below advertisement

“If you think his acquittal was ‘correct and necessary,’ YOU are a racist,” another X user wrote.

“Funny take that you feel that a guy murdered two people but should be let off because he is black,” a third person scoffed. “Who is racist?”

Article continues below advertisement
cnn slammed oj simpson represented something black white people killed
Source: MEGA

Simpson passed away on Wednesday from prostate cancer. His death came nearly 30 years after he was arrested for Brown and Goldman's murders.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Simpson passed away from prostate cancer on Wednesday at 76 years old. His family announced the former NFL star’s passing on Thursday via a statement posted to X.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” Simpson’s family wrote. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

Article continues below advertisement

“During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the statement concluded.

Simpson’s death on Wednesday came nearly 30 years after he was arrested and charged with the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in June 1994.

He was ultimately acquitted of the double murder in October 1995 following an eleven-month trial.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.