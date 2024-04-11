O.J. Simpson's Final Days: Accused Killer Was Living With Heart Stent After Undergoing Terrifying Life-or-Death Surgery

As we reported, Simpson died on Wednesday after a short fight with cancer. His family confirmed the news Thursday morning.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” they announced in a statement on X. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

“During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the Simpson family concluded.

The former Buffalo Bills football star was 76 years old.