O.J. Simpson's Final Days: Accused Killer Was Living With Heart Stent After Undergoing Terrifying Life-or-Death Surgery
O.J. Simpson cheated death after undergoing emergency surgery less than a year before losing his battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. Several sources confirmed the news to this outlet that the accused double murderer had a stent placed in his heart by quick-thinking doctors during the scary ordeal.
As we reported, Simpson died on Wednesday after a short fight with cancer. His family confirmed the news Thursday morning.
“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” they announced in a statement on X. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”
“During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the Simpson family concluded.
The former Buffalo Bills football star was 76 years old.
But sources shared that Simpson had a device inserted into his heart that was designed to keep his arteries clear — and him alive — just last year. The ex-athlete, whose NFL career was overshadowed when he went on trial for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, confided to one friend, "My heart is giving out."
Simpson's former manager, Norm Pardo, shared with RadarOnline.com in 2023 that the disgraced running back had been in and out of the hospital.
"The doctors want him to rest at home because there isn’t much they can do for him," Pardo revealed.
The scary surgery was a success, however, insiders shared Simpson was "terrified" to die before his time — but cancer wasn't on his mind.
“O.J.’s got it in his head that he’s going to die from a massive heart attack,” a close pal revealed to RadarOnline.com in July 2023. “It’s driving him crazy and adding even more stress to his troubled life. He believes he is dying in plain sight and the end is near.”
Pardo revealed Simpson's well-being was grim toward the end.
“Now he can’t even finish a round of golf – I don’t even think he golfs anymore because he can't even finish half a round of golf two months ago when I was talking to him,” his ex-manager told us 9 months ago.
Simpson — aka "The Juice" — was best known for his lucrative football career before being accused of the brutal double-murder. After an 11-month trial, a jury acquitted him of the crimes in October 1995. But his legal problems didn't end there.
Simpson was later found guilty of several felony charges – including kidnapping and robbery – concerning a botched Las Vegas robbery in 2008. He spent nearly nine years behind bars before being granted parole in July 2017.
At the time of his death, he was still on the hook for damages owed to Brown and Goldman's families after a civil trial. Simpson left behind four children — Arnelle and Jason Simpson from his first marriage and Sydney and Justin Simpson whom he shared with Brown.