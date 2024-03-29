Donald Trump Attacks Hush Money Judge's Daughter BY NAME Despite Newly Imposed Gag Order: 'She is a Rabid Trump Hater'
Donald Trump attacked the daughter of the judge overseeing his Stormy Daniels hush money case this week despite the newly imposed gag order placed upon the embattled ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Trump’s hush money trial is scheduled to kick off on April 15, the former president once again attacked Judge Juan Merchan and Judge Merchan’s daughter in a scathing Truth Social post.
Judge Merchan imposed the gag order on Trump on Tuesday due to the ex-president’s history of “threatening, inflammatory, and denigrating” rhetoric against those and the families of those involved in his prosecution.
Flash forward to Thursday, and Trump attacked Judge Merchan and Judge Merchan’s daughter by name in a ranting post against the newly imposed gag order.
“Judge Juan Merchan is totally compromised, and should be removed from this TRUMP Non-Case immediately,” the ex-president fumed. “His Daughter, Loren, is a Rabid Trump Hater, who has admitted to having conversations with her father about me, and yet he gagged me.”
“She works for Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, and other Radical Leftists who Campaign on ‘Getting Trump,’ and fundraise off the ‘Biden Indictments’ – including this Witch Hunt, which her father ‘presides’ over, a TOTAL Conflict – and attacking Biden’s Political Opponent through the Courts,” he continued.
“Former D.A. Cy Vance refused to bring this case, as did all Federal Agencies, including ‘Elections.’”
Trump then published a second Truth Social post in which he raged about the 34 charges of falsifying business records filed against him last year and the upcoming criminal trial regarding the hush money matter.
“In this Country, we have the Right to Justice for All,” Trump wrote. “Virtually every Legal Scholar says it’s not a case, has never been brought before, it’s not criminal, and it shouldn’t exist except for the fact that we have a Biased, Conflicted, and Corrupt Judge and D.A. in charge.”
“Dismiss this ridiculous Non-Case,” Trump concluded, “and MAKE THE AMERICAN JUSTICE SYSTEM GREAT AGAIN!”
- Donald Trump Jr. Posts Photo Of Judge's 34-Year-Old Daughter After Ex-Prez Claims Family Has Ties To Kamala Harris
- Fox News Host Steve Doocy Rips Ex-Prez Donald Trump Over Attacks On Judge’s Daughter: ‘It’s A Very Bad Look’
- Donald Trump Unleashes on 'Sleazebag' Ex-Pal Michael Cohen in Insane 2:28 AM Rant, Hours Before Son Don Jr. is Set to Testify in $250 Million Trial
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s remarks about Judge Merchan and Judge Merchan’s daughter on Thursday marked the second time the ex-president violated the gag order against him following its implantation on Tuesday.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Trump previously accused the judge of “suffering from an acute case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.” He also accused Judge Merchan’s daughter of “representing” President Biden, Vice President Harris, California House Rep. Schiff, and “other radical liberals.”
“Judge Juan Merchan, who is suffering from an acute case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (whose daughter represents Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, and other Radical Liberals, has just posted a picture of me behind bars, her obvious goal, and makes it completely impossible for me to get a fair trial) has now issued another illegal, un-American, unConstitutional ‘order,’ as he continues to try and take away my Rights,” Trump raged on Wednesday morning.
It should be noted that Judge Merchan’s daughter reportedly serves as president and partner of Authentic Campaigns – a political consulting firm that has previously worked with both the Biden-Harris campaign and Congressman Schiff’s super PAC.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump was indicted in April 2023 for allegedly falsifying New York business records to conceal hush money payments he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced 34 felony charges of falsifying business records against the ex-president last year, and Trump was arraigned on the charges on April 4, 2023.
Judge Merchan ruled on Monday that Trump’s trial would start on April 15. The trial was previously scheduled to kick off on March 25.