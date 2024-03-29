Donald Trump Attacks Hush Money Judge's Daughter BY NAME Despite Newly Imposed Gag Order: 'She is a Rabid Trump Hater'

Donald Trump attacked the daughter of the judge overseeing his Stormy Daniels hush money case this week despite the newly imposed gag order placed upon the embattled ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come as Trump’s hush money trial is scheduled to kick off on April 15, the former president once again attacked Judge Juan Merchan and Judge Merchan’s daughter in a scathing Truth Social post.