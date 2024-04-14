Your tip
Donald Trump Attacks Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for Allegedly 'Hiding' and 'Disguising' Thousands of Documents Related to Hush Money Case

Source: mega
Apr. 14 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media to attack the judge and district attorney involved in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

The GOP hopeful accused them of withholding documents from his legal team and not giving them enough time before he becomes the first former president in American history to stand trial on criminal charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: mega

"He’s horrific. He’s a narcissist. He’s dishonest. He’s a misogynist,” one voter said of Trump.

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Sunday, April 14, to claim that his lawyers were not given enough time to review evidence before the trial.

"Judge Juan Merchan, perhaps the most highly conflicted Judge in New York State history, only gave us a short period of time to read and study hundreds of thousands of pages of documents that DA Alvin Bragg illegally hid, disguised, and held back from us," Trump wrote to his 6.9 million followers. "Of course, and as the judge knows, we need far more time than that."

Source: mega

DA Alvin Bragg is in charge of the hush money trial against Donald Trump.

Trump also claimed Bragg was working in "close coordination" with President Joe Biden and the White House on the timing of the trial in an effort to hinder his presidential campaign.

"They could have started this Fake Biden Trial many years ago, not right in the middle of my campaign for President, and time would not be a problem," he wrote. "This is a blatant and unprecedented attack on Crooked Joe Biden's Political Opponent (who is leading in every poll!), done in close coordination with the White House, that cannot be allowed to go forward!"

Source: mega

42% of 1059 registered voters remember the years that Donald Trump was president as "mostly good for America."

The former president also vented about the Daniels hush money case against him at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

He told his supporters at the rally, "Two days from now, the entire world will witness the commencement of the very first Biden trial."

"I'm proud to do it for you," he told the crowd. "Have a good time watching, have a good time watching."

Source: radar

Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Each count has a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

He also faces 57 other criminal charges across three other indictments in D.C., Georgia and Florida.

The ex-president could face up to 300 years behind bars if he is found guilty of every charge.

