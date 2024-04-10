Megyn Kelly Believes Donald Trump Will Be Found Guilty in New York Hush Money Case: 'He Shouldn’t, but He’s Going to Get Convicted'
Megyn Kelly predicted this week that Donald Trump would be found guilty during his upcoming criminal hush money trial in New York, RadarOnline.com can report.
Kelly admitted that Trump could be convicted “pretty easily” during a surprising interview with NewsNation’s Dan Abrams on Tuesday.
According to Kelly, the embattled ex-president is “getting convicted” even though she believes that he should not be found guilty for allegedly falsifying New York business records ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
“Oh, he’s getting convicted,” Kelly told Abrams. “I don’t really think there’s a lot of mystery about that. He shouldn’t, but he’s going to get convicted.”
“The jury’s going to hate him,” she continued. “Manhattan went between 87% and 92% for Joe Biden. That’s where this is going to be tried. These are not Trump lovers.”
Also surprising were Kelly’s remarks about the alleged affair between Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels.
“You don’t actually believe Trump didn’t have an affair with Stormy Daniels as he says,” Abrams pressed Kelly, “right?”
According to Kelly, Trump and the adult film star’s suspected relationship was more of an “interlude” than an “affair.”
“No, I believe there was an interlude,” she said. “I don’t know, ‘affair’ may be too strong.”
Kelly went on to seemingly defend Trump’s decision not to record the suspected hush money payment to Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.
- 'Children at Dem-SNBC Are Mad': Megyn Kelly Mocks NBC and MSNBC Anchors' Outrage Over Now Fired Ronna McDaniel's Hiring
- Ronna McDaniel Meets With Megyn Kelly's Powerhouse Media Attorney to Discuss Legal Options After NBC News Firing: Report
- 'Something's Wrong': Megyn Kelly Claims 'Puffy' Kate Middleton 'Did Not Sit' for Doctored Mother's Day Photo — 'I've Got My Own Suspicions'
“Look, I think the jury’s going to believe that he paid off a porn star before the election to make her go away and that he didn’t write down in his books, ‘Hush money to Stormy Daniels,’ because no one in the history of hush money payments has ever written that in any book anywhere,” she charged. “It defeats the whole purpose of a hush money payment.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“So I grant you, yeah, they’re probably going to convict him,” Kelly repeated. “They’re going to convict him pretty easily, I think.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s criminal hush money trial is scheduled to kick off in a Manhattan courtroom on April 15.
The already embattled ex-president was indicted by a New York grand jury back in April 2023 and charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Trump was accused of paying adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged affair to not hurt his chances of winning the 2016 presidential election.
“The People of the State of New York allege that Donald J. Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced in April 2023.
Trump has repeatedly denied the affair and hush money allegations against him, and he recently failed to have the criminal case delayed past April 15.