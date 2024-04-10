Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Believes Donald Trump Will Be Found Guilty in New York Hush Money Case: 'He Shouldn’t, but He’s Going to Get Convicted'

megyn kelly donald trump convicted new york hush money case
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly predicted this week that Donald Trump would be found guilty during his upcoming criminal hush money trial.

By:

Apr. 10 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Megyn Kelly predicted this week that Donald Trump would be found guilty during his upcoming criminal hush money trial in New York, RadarOnline.com can report.

Kelly admitted that Trump could be convicted “pretty easily” during a surprising interview with NewsNation’s Dan Abrams on Tuesday.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly donald trump convicted new york hush money case
Source: MEGA

Kelly admitted that Trump would be convicted “pretty easily” during a surprising interview with NewsNation’s Dan Abrams on Tuesday.

According to Kelly, the embattled ex-president is “getting convicted” even though she believes that he should not be found guilty for allegedly falsifying New York business records ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

“Oh, he’s getting convicted,” Kelly told Abrams. “I don’t really think there’s a lot of mystery about that. He shouldn’t, but he’s going to get convicted.”

“The jury’s going to hate him,” she continued. “Manhattan went between 87% and 92% for Joe Biden. That’s where this is going to be tried. These are not Trump lovers.”

Also surprising were Kelly’s remarks about the alleged affair between Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly donald trump convicted new york hush money case
Source: MEGA

“The jury’s going to hate him,” Megyn Kelly said.

“You don’t actually believe Trump didn’t have an affair with Stormy Daniels as he says,” Abrams pressed Kelly, “right?”

According to Kelly, Trump and the adult film star’s suspected relationship was more of an “interlude” than an “affair.”

Article continues below advertisement

“No, I believe there was an interlude,” she said. “I don’t know, ‘affair’ may be too strong.”

Kelly went on to seemingly defend Trump’s decision not to record the suspected hush money payment to Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly donald trump convicted new york hush money case
Source: MEGA

Also surprising were Kelly’s remarks about the alleged affair between Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels.

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

“Look, I think the jury’s going to believe that he paid off a porn star before the election to make her go away and that he didn’t write down in his books, ‘Hush money to Stormy Daniels,’ because no one in the history of hush money payments has ever written that in any book anywhere,” she charged. “It defeats the whole purpose of a hush money payment.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

“So I grant you, yeah, they’re probably going to convict him,” Kelly repeated. “They’re going to convict him pretty easily, I think.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s criminal hush money trial is scheduled to kick off in a Manhattan courtroom on April 15.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly donald trump convicted new york hush money case
Source: MEGA

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Trump's indictment in April 2023.

The already embattled ex-president was indicted by a New York grand jury back in April 2023 and charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump was accused of paying adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged affair to not hurt his chances of winning the 2016 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement

“The People of the State of New York allege that Donald J. Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced in April 2023.

Trump has repeatedly denied the affair and hush money allegations against him, and he recently failed to have the criminal case delayed past April 15.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.