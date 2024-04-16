WATCH: Newt Gingrich Slams President Joe Biden and Demands Americans Be 'Tried for Treason’ for Chanting ‘Death to America’
Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich attacked President Joe Biden this week, RadarOnline.com can report. He also demanded that Americans be “tried for treason” for chanting “death to America” during protests against Israel’s war in Gaza.
Gingrich’s surprising remarks came on Monday night during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.
According to Gingrich, President Biden “is on the side of the people who hate America.”
He also threatened to “deport” those protesting Israel’s war against Hamas and Iran in the Middle East and “try for treason” those American citizens accused of chanting “death to America” during the protests.
“Way back in 1984, Ambassador Jean Kirkpatrick made an amazing speech at the Republican National Convention in which she described the ‘Blame America First Democrats,’” Gingrich told Hannity on Monday night.
“Whatever happens anywhere in the world, the action of the American left is blame America first,” he continued.
“Well, guess what? That was Joe Biden,” Gingrich charged. “He was in the Senate already. He was part of that. Now he’s surrounded by people who are crazy. And the fact is, I think we ought to go back and learn the lessons of the 1930s.”
Gingrich then threatened to deport and try for treason those protesting Israel during rallies across the United States.
“If you are for the victory of Iran, if you want to scream death to America, we are deporting you,” he said. “If you’re an American, we’re going to try you for treason.”
“You can’t get up and say, ‘death to America’ as an American citizen,” Gingrich charged further. “And it’s time that we were prepared to defend the survival of the United States, and I think it’s time we confront it head-on.”
Even more surprising was Gingrich’s allegation that President Biden was on the side of Russia in Russia’s war against Ukraine; the Taliban in the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan; Hamas in the war between Hamas and Israel; and Iran in the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“A president that clearly on every single front from Ukraine where he favors Russia, to what’s happened in Afghanistan where in the end he favors the Taliban, to what is happening in Gaza where he favors Hamas, to what’s happening in Iran where he favors the Iranians,” Gingrich charged.
“On every front,” he concluded, “Joe Biden is on the side of the people who hate America.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden’s White House already condemned the chants of “death to America” after they first started during a protest in Michigan last week.
Flash forward to this week, and the pro-Palestine rallies against Israel spread to other states like California and Illinois when protestors blocked major U.S. transportation infrastructures from San Francisco to Chicago.
“Peaceful protests are something that the president has also been very clear that, it’s important to give folks space to peacefully protest,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said of the “death to America” chants. “But any type of violent rhetoric, we are going to denounce.”
“Obviously, we will condemn any violent rhetoric,” she added.