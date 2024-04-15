President Joe Biden Accused of 'Sleepwalking' United States Into 'Catastrophic War' in Middle East After Iran Attacks Israel: Report
President Joe Biden was accused of “sleepwalking” the United States into a “catastrophic war” in the Middle East after Iran launched strikes against Israel over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones against Israel on Saturday, President Biden was accused of failing to prevent the conflict between the two nations from escalating further.
While Biden reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States would not participate in the conflict further, there are still fears that the Israeli Defense Forces may launch retaliatory strikes against Iran sometime this week.
“The strategy of the Biden Administration has failed miserably,” Fawaz Gerges, a professor of International Relations and Middle Eastern Politics, told NBC News on Monday morning. “Biden is sleepwalking the U.S. into another catastrophic war in the Middle East.”
“His overarching goal of preventing the war in Gaza from escalating into neighboring countries has failed,” Gerges continued. “Biden has failed to influence Netanyahu’s decisions either in Gaza or towards Iran.”
Benjamin Friedman, who serves as policy director of the think tank Defense Priorities, also speculated that Israel was “encouraged” to “go after Iran” with the help of the United States.
“The Israeli government has courted a fight with Iran, perhaps encouraged by the prospect of U.S. help in going after Iran,” he told NBC News.
“Instead of talking about ‘ironclad’ support for Israel, the president should have made clear the U.S. support is limited and does not extend to all circumstances,” Friedman noted. “War with Iran would imperil U.S. security for no obvious pay off.”
Meanwhile, a U.S. military official confirmed that U.S. forces continue to help defend Israel from the missiles and drones launched against the country from Iran.
“Our forces remain postured to provide additional defensive support and to protect U.S. forces operating in the region,” the official said on Sunday.
As RadarOnline.com previously noted, the conflict between Israel and Iran escalated on Saturday after Iran launched roughly 350 missiles and drones against Israel.
Iran’s attack against Israel on Saturday was in response to an attack launched against Iran by Israel on April 1 that killed two top generals and ten additional Iranians.
President Biden has reportedly “expressed concern” that Netanyahu was trying to pull the United States into the escalating conflict, although it is currently unclear whether Israel will retaliate against Iran for Saturday’s largely unsuccessful strikes.
Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Peter Lerner insisted on Monday that Israel’s retaliation could mean “strike or no strike.” He also confirmed that Israel would consider a “wide range of options” because there were “a lot of different scenarios” to consider.
“Just because we were successful in intercepting,” Lerner said, “we shouldn’t underestimate what Iran did.”
President Biden also faced ridicule from ex-President Donald Trump for failing to deescalate the mounting conflict between Israel and Iran.
Trump promised to “make Iran pay” for Saturday’s attack against Israel during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
“It would not have happened if I were in office,” Trump told the crowd. “Today we are considered a joke. It's not going to be for long, believe me.”