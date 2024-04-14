Sen. Marco Rubio Accuses Joe Biden of Leaking Call with Benjamin Netanyahu to Appease 'Anti-Semites' and 'Pro-Terrorist' Activists

Rubio continued by questioning the motives behind the leak, suggesting that it was a deliberate move to create a narrative where the White House could distance itself from any potential Israeli military response.

He insinuated that the leak was aimed at appeasing groups he referred to as “peace activists,” whom he strongly criticized for their support of recent military actions against Israel.

Rubio told Tapper, “What it sets up is, they know that Israel’s going to respond. They know this for a fact. So, why would the White House leak it? There’s only one reason they leaked that. And that is that so when Israel does respond, the White House can say, ‘We told them not to do it,’ and at least somehow, in some way, appease these so-called peace activists."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.