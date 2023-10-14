CNN Criticizes 'Fabricated' Viral Video Claiming Clarissa Ward Staged Taking Cover in a Ditch Near Israel-Gaza Boarder
CNN has strongly criticized a viral video that claims war correspondent Clarissa Ward staged taking cover during a live broadcast near the Israel-Gaza border, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The network categorically denies these allegations, stating that the video is "fabricated" and "inaccurate."
Earlier this week, Ward was reporting near the Israel-Gaza border when she was forced to duck for cover due to a barrage of rockets overhead.
Many praised her for her bravery in reporting from the front lines. However, a video parodied this moment and alleged that she was faking the danger for the cameras.
During the live broadcast, Ward described the intense situation, referring to a "barrage" of rocket fire just moments before she went on air.
She, along with several members of her team, quickly took cover in a ditch by the side of a road, all wearing bulletproof vests.
According to the Daily Mail, the video in question manipulated the original footage from Ward's broadcast and added fake audio dubbing, including instructing her to "look nice and scared" for the cameras.
Despite the clear manipulations, the video widely circulated, and some viewers believed it to be genuine.
However, Snopes, a well-known fact-checking website, was quick to debunk the video as fake.
- 'My Daughter Is the Same Age': BBC Reporter Breaks Down After Meeting Young Orphan in Gaza Whose Family Was Killed
- 'Get Down!': Fox News Reporter Caught in Gunfire Exchange as IDF Soldiers Capture Hamas Militant
- Horrific Aftermath of Hamas Terrorist Attack on Israel Revealed in Alleged Videos Sparking Worldwide Outrage
CNN has condemned the video, highlighting its authenticity and the danger journalists reporting from conflict zones face.
"The audio in the video posted and shared on X is fabricated, inaccurate and irresponsibly distorts the reality of the moment that was covered live on CNN, which people should watch in full for themselves on a trusted platform," a CNN spokesperson told the New York Post.
This controversy comes amidst the escalating conflict in the Middle East, with Israel preparing for a significant ground onslaught after retaliating against Hamas' attack a week ago.
Israel has issued warnings for upwards of one million residents in the region to evacuate.
Fleeing Palestinians are desperately trying to escape, with Hamas urging civilians to disregard the evacuation order.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Despite the volatile situation, some Gazans are refusing to leave, with the director of Medical Aid for Palestinians stating that "no place is safe in Gaza" and expressing a desire to "die with dignity."
As the situation unfolds, it is crucial to distinguish between accurate reporting and fabricated content.
Ward's reporting from the Israel-Gaza border provides critical insights into the ongoing conflict.