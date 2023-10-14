CNN Criticizes 'Fabricated' Viral Video Claiming Clarissa Ward Staged Taking Cover in a Ditch Near Israel-Gaza Boarder

Earlier this week, Ward was reporting near the Israel-Gaza border when she was forced to duck for cover due to a barrage of rockets overhead.

Many praised her for her bravery in reporting from the front lines. However, a video parodied this moment and alleged that she was faking the danger for the cameras.

During the live broadcast, Ward described the intense situation, referring to a "barrage" of rocket fire just moments before she went on air.

She, along with several members of her team, quickly took cover in a ditch by the side of a road, all wearing bulletproof vests.