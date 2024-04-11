'Getting Obliterated': Joe Rogan Slams Israel Over Strikes on Gaza
Joe Rogan condemned Israel this week for “obliterating” Gaza in its ongoing war against the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, RadarOnline.com can report.
Rogan’s fiery remarks against Israel came during one of the latest episodes of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast with guest Brendan O’Neill on Wednesday.
O’Neill, a British journalist, argued that Israel was “justified” for attacking Gaza after Hamas first launched its initial terror attack against southern Israel on October 7.
Rogan’s guest also argued that Israel made a “moral judgement” in its decision to storm Gaza to eradicate Hamas.
“There’s a moral judgement that sometimes has to be made, which is do we go and fight these people, or do we allow them to potentially regroup and plot another attack on us?” O’Neill explained on Wednesday.
“And Israel has taken the decision, and I think it’s probably the right one, that they have to go and fight these people,” he added.
Rogan fired back and questioned why Israel had to target Palestinian civilians in its efforts to take down Hamas. He also went on to compare the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas to a “what if” scenario between the United States and Mexican drug cartels.
“That’s the only way to do it?” Rogan asked. “The only way to do it is to bomb the places where civilians are because the bad people are there as well?”
“We’re essentially in some strange conflict with drug cartels in Mexico,” he continued. “What if some drug cartels in a gang sneak across the border and kill a bunch of Americans because they hate America?”
“If we bombed Mexico into the Stone Age, do you know how upset people would be?” Rogan went on. “If we bombed factories because the cartels had embedded themselves in the factories and we killed tens of thousands of innocent workers who are just poor people, do you know how upset people would be?”
Rogan concluded his argument with O’Neill by airing his concerns regarding Gaza’s future – particularly for the innocent Palestinian civilians who live in the war-torn city.
“How does that come back? There’s nothing left,” Rogan acknowledged. “It’s just getting obliterated, and what does that mean? What does it mean for the future? What does it mean for the people who live there?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rogan’s discussion with O’Neill during the Joe Rogan Experience on Wednesday would not be the first time the comedian and podcast host questioned Israel’s approach against Hamas.
Rogan called Israel’s attacks against Hamas in Gaza a “genocide” last month and compared Israel’s actions against Palestine in Gaza to the Holocaust.
“If you can’t talk about that, if you can’t say that’s real, then you’re saying that genocide is okay as long as we’re doing it,” Rogan charged in March.
“And you’re saying that from the perspective of someone who literally went through the Holocaust or your people, your tribe,” he continued. “You went through the Holocaust and now you’re willing to do it?”
“You guys are willing to do what was done to you that led you to believe that you needed to start your own country?”