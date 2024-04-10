WATCH: Tucker Carlson Trashes Christian Americans Who Support Israel's War Against Palestine in Gaza — 'You've Lost the Thread'
Tucker Carlson recently slammed the Christian Americans who support Israel amid Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas and Palestine in the Middle East, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carlson’s fiery remarks came on Tuesday night during the latest episode of the Tucker Carlson Network’s Tucker Carlson Uncensored.
According to the former Fox News host, the Christian Americans who still “support” Israel despite Israel’s attacks against churches and Christians in Gaza have “lost the thread.”
“If you wake up in the morning and decide that your Christian faith requires you to support a foreign government blowing up churches and killing Christians, I think you’ve lost the thread,” Carlson said during his discussion with Palestinian Christian Reverend Dr. Munther Isaac this week.
Carlson also asked Dr. Isaac to provide a “message” to Christian leaders in the United States amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East.
Dr. Isaac reminded Carlson’s viewers, as well as the Christian leaders in the U.S., that Palestine is filled with Christians who are also being affected by the escalating war.
“It would be to remind them that when the state of Israel was created, it was not created on an empty land,” the reverend said. “It was created on a land that had millions of indigenous Palestinians, including Palestinian Christians.”
Dr. Isaac also called the Israel-Hamas war a “genocide” and emphasized that “fellow Christians are suffering” in Gaza.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, concerns toward the war between Israel and Hamas intensified last week when seven aid workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike.
The seven aid workers included three citizens from the United Kingdom, a Canadian American, and an Australian. They were killed in an Israeli airstrike on April 1 while delivering aid to Gaza on behalf of the World Central Kitchen.
- Donald Trump Jr. Wants a 'Fighter' for His Dad's 2024 Running Mate, Lobbying for J.D. Vance and Tucker Carlson
- Tucker Carlson Interviews Fake Kate Middleton Whistleblower After Falling for YouTubers' Prank
- Ratings Disaster: Chris Cuomo's Exclusive Interview With Tucker Carlson Only Garnered 246k Total Viewers
According to World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés, the aid workers were “targeted deliberately.”
“They were targeted systematically, car by car, and this happened over more than 1.8 kilometers,” Andrés explained after the devastating airstrike last week. “So this was not just a bad luck situation.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“What I know is that we were targeted deliberately, non-stop, until everybody was dead in this convoy,” he continued. “That cannot be the role of an army. That cannot be the role of an army that has hundreds of drones above Gaza in any single moment.”
“The humanitarians and civilians should never be paying the consequences of war,” Andrés concluded. “This is a basic principle of humanity.”
Israeli Defense Forces Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi later blamed the airstrike that killed the aid workers on “misidentification.” He also claimed that the Israeli airstrike “was not carried out with the intention of harming” the seven aid workers.
“It was a mistake that followed a misidentification at night, during a war, in very complex conditions,” Halevi said. “It shouldn’t have happened.”
“This incident was a grave mistake,” he continued. “Israel is at war with Hamas, not with the people of Gaza. We are sorry for the unintentional harm to the members of WCK.”
President Joe Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict a “mistake” on Tuesday. Biden also demanded an end to the fighting.
“Well, I will tell you, I think what he’s doing is a mistake,” Biden admitted. “I don’t agree with his approach.”
“I think it’s outrageous that those four, three vehicles were hit by drones and taken out on a highway where it wasn’t like it was along the shore, it wasn’t like there was a convoy moving there,” he added regarding the airstrike that killed the seven aid workers on April 1.