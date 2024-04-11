WATCH: House Rep. Rashida Tlaib Snaps at Fox Business Reporter Over ‘Death to America’ Chants in Michigan — 'I Don't Talk to Fox News!'
Democratic House Rep. Rashida Tlaib snapped at a Fox Business reporter this week when the reporter confronted Tlaib about “death to America” chants taking place in the congresswoman’s home state, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising confrontation unfolded on Wednesday afternoon when Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn approached House Rep. Tlaib on Capitol Hill.
“At a rally in your district people were chanting death to America,” Vaughn said, alluding to an incident in Dearborn, Michigan on Friday. “Do you condemn chants of death to America?”
“I don’t talk to Fox News,” Tlaib fired back as she waited for an elevator. “I don’t talk to people that use racist tropes.”
“Why can’t you just say whether or not you condemn people chanting death to America?” Vaughn pressed further. “Why are you afraid to talk to Fox?”
“Using racist tropes about my community is what Fox News is about,” Tlaib responded,” and I don’t talk to Fox News.”
“Is death to America racist?” the Fox reporter asked once more before House Rep. Tlaib entered her elevator and the altercation came to an end.
As RadarOnline.com previously noted, the Fox Business reporter confronted House Rep. Tlaib over an incident that unfolded in Tlaib’s home state of Michigan last week.
On Friday, during an anti-war rally in Dearborn, Michigan, several individuals were overheard chanting “death to America” and “death to Israel.”
The anti-war rally fell on the same day as the International Day of Al-Quds – an annual pro-Palestinian event held on the last Friday of Ramadan.
The chants were immediately condemned by local leaders and the White House.
"The hateful rhetoric heard on Friday does not reflect the opinion of the members of this community,” Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud responded on Monday. "We reject all inflammatory and violent statements made at the gathering.”
“The Dearborn community stands for peace and justice for all people,” Mayor Hammoud continued. “We are proud to call this city and this country home.”
“Peaceful protests are something that the president has also been very clear that, it’s important to give folks space to peacefully protest,” President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, added during a press briefing on Tuesday.
“But any type of violent rhetoric,” she added, “we are going to denounce.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, House Rep. Tlaib’s apparent refusal to denounce the “death to America” and “death to Israel” chants in Dearborn last week came after she was censured by House Republicans in November 2023.
Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American to serve in Congress, was accused of “promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel” and “for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.”
The censure resolution against House Rep. Tlaib was passed on November 11 with a 234-188 vote.