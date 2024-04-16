‘RHOC’ Star Jennifer Pedranti Demands Sanctions Against Estranged Husband as Divorce Turns Ugly
Jennifer Pedranti’s boyfriend Ryan proposed to the Real Housewives of Orange County star last week — but the reality star and her ex-husband William are still battling it out in divorce court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bravo star asked a court for help getting her ex-William to turn over financial records as she demands child and spousal support.
Jennifer said William had until February 8 to turn over the documents. She said days before the deadline he asked for an extension of “several months.”
The reality star explained there was an upcoming hearing, and she did not agree to the extension. She demanded William pay sanctions in the amount of $1,900 for his actions.
Jennifer said her estranged husband initially claimed to pull in $29k in monthly salary plus another $10k of monthly income from two businesses. However, she said he now claimed to not have any income from the two businesses.
The RHOC star said the documents she requested would help her understand her ex’s sources of income.
A hearing was held on April 12 on the matter. The judge ordered William to start turning over documents by next month.
The court refused to award Jennifer sanctions. It noted that she had requested a large number of documents and could have given her ex a little more time to produce the items.
As a result, the request for sanctions was denied.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Jennifer demanded child and spousal support from William earlier this year.
In addition, Jennifer asked for sole custody of their minor children: Dawson, 15, Greyson, 13, Everleigh, 11, and Dominic, 8. She believed William should be awarded visitation and joint legal custody.
“[Jennifer] requires assistance to cover essential living expenses for herself and her children, such as rent, food, and educational costs. While the Petitioner currently covers healthcare expenses, additional support is needed to meet the financial requirements for the children's activities, as well as their food and clothing expenses,” her lawyer said.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, William filed for divorce from Jennifer in March 2023, only months before her RHOC debut.
William listed the date of marriage as September 21, 2002, and the date of separation as January 3, 2021. He asked for joint legal and physical custody and agreed to pay spousal support.
This week, Jennifer announced her boyfriend Ryan Boyajian popped the question despite her divorce yet to be finalized.
As we first reported, on top of the divorce, Jennifer was recently sued over alleged unpaid rent on her Yoga studio.