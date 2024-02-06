'RHOC' Star Jennifer Pedranti Reveals Low Monthly Income in Bitter Divorce War, Borrowed Money From BF Ryan
Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti claimed she has a “nominal” amount of money in her savings — as she pleaded with the court to order her ex to cough up monthly support.
As we first reported, Jennifer filed a motion demanding sole custody of their 4 minor children, monthly support, and $20k to cover legal fees in the divorce.
As we first reported, Jennifer filed a motion demanding sole custody of their 4 minor children, monthly support, and $20k to cover legal fees in the divorce.
In her financial report, Jennifer claimed she was the co-owner of Devi Rebel Yoga and a “part-time actress” on Real Housewives of Orange County.
The 46-year-old said her monthly income varies but listed her average monthly income as $1,166.66. She said that does not include any profits she's paid from the Yoga business.
The reality star dated the document January 9, 2024 — before RHOC started production this season.
Jennifer said she had little in her checking and savings accounts and any assets she could sell off were in the possession of her ex.
The reality star listed her monthly expenses in her filing. She said she paid $12k in rent but was in the process of moving.
Jennifer said she spends $1,166 on health insurance costs, $3k on groceries, $100 on laundry, $100 on clothes, $100 on entertainment, $610 on auto expenses, and $1,790 on other expenses. Her total monthly expenses total $18,879.66.
The Bravo star revealed she owes $5k to her boyfriend Ryan Boyajian over an unpaid loan. She owes another $30k to her parents who provided her a loan for legal fees.
To date, Jennifer said she has paid her lawyers nearly $15k. The reality star attached a pay sheet from “Criff BravoCon” which showed she was paid $14k in November 2023 – the same month that BravoCon took place in Las Vegas.
In addition, Jennifer revealed her Yoga business finally started to turn a profit at the end of last year. She spoke about her struggles to turn the business successful on her debut season of Real Housewives of Orange County.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Jennifer recently demanded sole custody along with child and spousal support.
Her motion read, ““[Jennifer]requires assistance to cover essential living expenses for herself and her children, such as rent, food, and educational costs. While the Petitioner currently covers healthcare expenses, additional support is needed to meet the financial requirements for the children's activities, as well as their food and clothing expenses,” her motion explained.
In 2023, William filed for divorce from Jennifer before she made her first appearance on Bravo.
In his paperwork, William listed the date of marriage as September 21, 2002, and the date of separation as January 3, 2021.
William asked the court for joint legal and physical custody of their children. He did agree to pay spousal support.