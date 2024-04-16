No Love? Courtney Love Faces Serious Backlash for Ugly Remarks About Taylor Swift and Beyoncé — 'Who Does She Think She Is'
Courtney Love suffered serious backlash this week after she called Taylor Swift “not important” and dismissed Beyoncé’s latest chart-topping country album, RadarOnline.com can report.
Love’s ugly remarks about Swift, Beyoncé, and several other women in the music industry came during a recent interview as the Celebrity Skin singer pushed her eight-part BBC Radio 6 series about women in music.
According to the Hole frontwoman, she is not a fan of Swift, Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey, or even Madonna.
“Taylor is not important,” Love said of the billionaire Folklore singer. “She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.”
“I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed,” Love then said of Beyoncé’s new Cowboy Carter country record, “not that I like it much.”
“As a concept, I love it,” she added. “I just don’t like her music.”
It should be noted that Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200 after it released last month. Swift’s newest upcoming album, The Tortured Poet Department, is expected to debut at #1 when it releases on Friday.
But Love also targeted Del Rey and Madonna after her harsh remarks about Swift and Beyoncé this week.
“I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song,” Love said during her most recent interview, “and I think she should really take seven years off.”
“I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me,” Kurt Cobain’s widow said of Madonna. “I loved Desperately Seeking Susan, but for the city of New York as much as her.”
Flash forward to Monday, and Love faced immediate backlash for her remarks about some of the most important women in the music industry today.
“Literally WHO does she think she is, in comparison to Taylor, in the grand scheme of things?” one person responded. “Just because you’re of a certain age, doesn’t mean you’re automatically a legend.”
“I guess the biggest artist in the world. The one with the most streams. The most sales. The biggest tour. The highest chart placements. The most impact. Is somehow…not important,” another Swift fan remarked. “Okay Courtney…”
“Even if you're not a fan of Beyonce, Taylor or Madonna, you should at least respect their work ethic and all that they've accomplished,” a third X user reacted. “Love is bitter and petty.”
“And Courtney Love is…who exactly?” one more Swiftie responded. “Taylor’s incredibly talented and so deserving of her success. Jealousy is a disease.”
“Oh she’s just jealous.”
Love previously came under fire for her remarks about Gwen Stefani and Olivia Rodrigo – two other artists still on top of their game and currently killing it in the music industry alongside Swift, Beyoncé, Del Rey, and Madonna.