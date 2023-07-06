Olivia Rodrigo Wrote New Song 'Vampire' About Taylor Swift After Being Left ‘Heartbroken’ By Ex-Pal, Sources Claim
Olivia Rodrigo has been left “heartbroken” after her idol Taylor Swift “did her dirty” after first becoming her friend — and sources claim her new song Vampire was inspired by the situation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation tell us, Olivia, who was once a hardcore Swiftie, has soured on the Bad Blood singer.
For weeks, fans have been determined to figure out who Olivia’s new song Vampire was written about. On the track, Olivia sings, “I hate to give the satisfaction, asking how you're doing now. How's the castle built off people you pretend to care about?”
“I used to think I was smart. But you made me look so naïve. The way you sold me for parts as you sunk your teeth into me, oh Bloodsucker, famef-----” Olivia belts. “And every girl I ever talked to told me you were bad, bad news. You called them crazy, God, I hate the way I called them crazy too. You're so convincing.”
Initially, fans believed the song was about Olivia’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Faze. A source close to the singer denied the claim. “The song isn’t about Adam Faze,” an insider told People. Others have speculated the track is about her other ex, Zack Bia.
Olivia said the song was written because she was “upset about a certain situation,” and the “chords, melody, and lyrics just poured out” of her. She added that “writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache.”
“I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life,” she told fans.
Others have questioned whether the song was written about Taylor.
Sources tell us that the friendship ended after Taylor's team demanded a hefty cut of royalties off songs from Olivia’s first album Sour.
Back in 2021, as Olivia started promoting her debut album, she spoke about her love for Taylor. She admitted her music was inspired by Taylor’s work.
As Olivia's career took off, Taylor publicly praised the new artist for her success. The friendship grew stronger with Taylor even buying Olivia gifts, including a ring.
The two met in April 2021 at an award show and were all smiles in a backstage photo.
Things took a turn once Olivia’s album was officially released, sources claim.
On the album, Olivia had a track titled 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back that featured an interpolation of Taylor’s song New Year’s Day.
An interpolation is not a sample but rather it means parts of Taylor’s song’s composition were rerecorded and turned into something new. In this case, Olivia took the chords from New Year’s Day and sang a verse and chorus she wrote over it.
The interpolation was approved by Taylor’s team and Olivia even credited Taylor and her co-writers on the track. However, weeks later, Taylor was added as a writer to Olivia’s other song, Déjà Vu.
According to sources, an interpolation of Taylor's other song Cruel Summer was used in Déjà Vu. Sources claim Taylor's team requested additional royalties.
Another source refutes the claim Taylor's team asked for additional royalties.
Later, Taylor’s friend Haley Williams, from Paramore, was retroactively credited as a songwriter on Olivia’s other hit Good 4 U, because of alleged similarities it shared with the band’s 2007 song Misery Business.
As a result, Olivia had to give up millions to Taylor, Haley, and the other writers.
“Olivia is heartbroken and can’t stand Taylor because Taylor did her dirty,” the source said.
Last month, Taylor fueled rumors of a feud with Olivia by bringing singer Sabrina Carpenter on as the opening act for her Eras Tour. Olivia and Sabrina have beef after dating the same man, Joshua Bassett.
Other artists who Olivia was influenced by have defended her. Rockstar Elvis Costello spoke out after Olivia was accused of copying a guitar riff of his, “This is fine by me. It’s how rock and roll works. You take the broken pieces of another thrill and make a brand-new toy. That’s what I did.”