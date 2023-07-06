Olivia Rodrigo Wrote New Song 'Vampire' About Taylor Swift After Being Left ‘Heartbroken’ By Ex-Pal, Sources Claim

Sources close to the situation tell us, Olivia, who was once a hardcore Swiftie, has soured on the Bad Blood singer.

Olivia Rodrigo has been left “heartbroken” after her idol Taylor Swift “did her dirty” after first becoming her friend — and sources claim her new song Vampire was inspired by the situation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

For weeks, fans have been determined to figure out who Olivia’s new song Vampire was written about. On the track, Olivia sings, “I hate to give the satisfaction, asking how you're doing now. How's the castle built off people you pretend to care about?”

“I used to think I was smart. But you made me look so naïve. The way you sold me for parts as you sunk your teeth into me, oh Bloodsucker, famef-----” Olivia belts. “And every girl I ever talked to told me you were bad, bad news. You called them crazy, God, I hate the way I called them crazy too. You're so convincing.”