‘RHOC’ Star Jennifer Pedranti Attempting to Speed Up Divorce From Estranged Husband As Romance With Controversial BF Ryan Heats Up

Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti has been attempting to settle her divorce from estranged husband William — as she moves forward with her boyfriend Ryan Boyajian despite her friend’s concerns. According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the new RHOC cast member recently handed over copies of her finances to her ex, including information about her assets and monthly expenses.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @JENNIFER.PEDANTI/INSTAGRAM

William has yet to hand over his financial records. As we first reported, William filed for divorce from Jennifer in March 2023, months before she made her first appearance on Bravo. He did not hire a lawyer and filed the paperwork on his own.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @JENNIFER.PEDANTI/INSTAGRAM

William listed the date of marriage as September 21, 2002, and the date of separation as January 3, 2021. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. Jennifer and William were married for 18 years and 3 months. The two share children: Harrison, 18, Dawson, 15, Greyson, 13, Everleigh, 11, and Dominic, 8.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @JENNIFER.PEDANTI/INSTAGRAM

William asked the court to award him joint legal and physical custody of the children. He agreed to pay spousal support but asked that his separate property be awarded to him. During the marriage, the couple purchased a 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 4,200 sq. ft. home that is now worth $2.4 million.

Article continues below advertisement

In June, Jennifer responded to William’s petition. She admitted the marriage was over and asked that the case move forward. She demanded spousal support from William. On the show, Jennifer discussed not having funds and struggling to bring in income with her Yoga business after the split.

Source: @JENNIFER.PEDANTI/INSTAGRAM

Article continues below advertisement

On this season of Real Housewives of Orange County, Jennifer spoke openly about her divorce. Her on-again, off-again friend Tamra Judge questioned the timeline for Jennifer’s new relationship with her current boyfriend Ryan.

Source: bravo

Jennifer admitted that Ryan was a playboy but denied he was still sleeping with other women. Jennifer and Tamra butted heads throughout the season about the relationship. On the show, Ryan claimed he was fully invested in Jennifer and was ready to marry her.