‘RHOC’ Star Jennifer Pedranti Slapped With $133k Lawsuit Over Alleged Unpaid Rent For Yoga Studio

Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti and her business partners were slapped with a bombshell lawsuit over alleged unpaid rent. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Plaza El Paseo Center sued Pedranti, along with her estranged husband William, and two partners, David and Lisa Riemann.

Pedranti and her partners run a yoga company named Devi Rebel Yoga. The business operates out of a location at the Plaza El Paseo Center in Santa Margarita, California. Plaza El Paseo Center said Pedranti and her partners leased a spot at the shopping center in November 2019. The reality star paid a $18,300 deposit.

The landlord said the lease has been amended twice since 2019. Per the deal, Pedranti would pay $4,651 in rent for the first six months but it would increase to $9k for months 7-12 and then continue to rise as time went on. The suit claimed, “On November 1, 2023, and continuing thereafter, Defendants, and each of them, failed to pay the rent obligations due and owing under the Lease in full on time.”

The lawsuit said Devi Rebel Yoga failed to comply with a “notice to pay or quit served” on February 24, 2023 “demanding the payment … of then-unpaid rents due under the lease.” The landlord said the rent payments were $9,875 per month when Pedranti stopped paying.

The lawsuit demanded $133k from Pedranti and her associates. Pedranti has yet to respond to the lawsuit. Sources close to Pedranti tell RadarOnline.com that the debt is currently being handled. As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, Pedranti rushed to court as part of her ongoing divorce with William. The Bravo star filed a motion pleading with the court to order her ex to pay monthly spousal and child support.

William filed for divorce in 2023 — months before Jennifer made her first appearance on RHOC. In his filing, William listed the date of marriage as September 21, 2002, and the date of separation as January 3, 2021.

William demanded joint legal and physical custody of their children. He did agree to pay spousal support. In her recent motion, Pedranti asked the court to award her sole custody of their 4 minor children.