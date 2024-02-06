RHOC' Star Jennifer Pedranti Demands Primary Custody of 4 Kids, $20k to Fight Estranged Husband in Divorce

Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti asked the court to award temporary child and spousal support — as the two continue to try and hash out a settlement. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jennifer asked a court to grant her sole custody of their minor children: Dawson, 15, Greyson, 13, Everleigh, 11, and Dominic, 8.

She proposed William be awarded visitation and joint legal custody – which would allow him to have a say in important life decisions for his children. Jennifer demanded the court award her temporary child and spousal support. In addition, the reality star wanted an additional $20k to cover her legal fees in the case.

The reality star said she had a bachelor’s degree in business of marketing but was not employed throughout the 18-year marriage “as she dedicated her time to raising their four children.” Her lawyer added, “Three years ago, she became a co—owner of a yoga studio, and more recently, she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County television show.”

Her filing added, “[Jennifer] would not be able to earn enough money to maintain the standard of living that was established during their marriage.” Jennifer said she supported her ex’s career aspirations as an attorney while he attended law school. “[Jennifer]requires assistance to cover essential living expenses for herself and her children, such as rent, food, and educational costs. While the Petitioner currently covers healthcare expenses, additional support is needed to meet the financial requirements for the children's activities, as well as their food and clothing expenses,” her motion explained.

Jennifer said William’s annual income exceeds $100k through her family's business as an attorney. “Additionally, [William]receives supplementary income from various companies they are associated with, including Visgenx, lnc., Sorrento Therapeutics, lnc., Scilex Pharmaceuticals, Peng Ventures, LLC, and lACTA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,” Jennifer added.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in March 2023, William filed for divorce from Jennifer months before she made her debut appearance on Real Housewives of Orange County. In his petition, he listed the date of marriage as September 21, 2002, and the date of separation as January 3, 2021. William cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

William asked the court for joint legal and physical custody of their children. He agreed to pay spousal support. In response, Jennifer admitted the marriage was over and demanded monthly support. On her first season of Real Housewives of Orange County, Jennifer was open about her ongoing divorce and her relationship with boyfriend Ryan Boyajian.