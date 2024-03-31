Donald and Melania Trump Attend Lavish Mar-a-Lago Birthday Bash for Alina Habba as He Struggles to Post Bond
Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attended his lawyer's birthday party at Mar-a-Lago despite struggling to post bond for his New York civil fraud fine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, a star-studded celebration took place at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach private club owned by the businessman turned GOP leader.
The event was a 40th birthday party for Alina Habba, a prominent figure in Trump's legal team, and was attended by several high-profile guests, including the former president and first lady, as well as Eric and Lara Trump, and Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle.
The party, organized by Rackel Gehlsen, was a glamorous affair held both indoors and outdoors at the club's Lakeview Terrace and inside a gold and white ballroom.
Guests enjoyed the music of a Beatles cover band and DJ Ross spinning tunes throughout the night.
One of the highlights of the evening was the elaborate birthday cake, which depicted Habba sitting atop a courthouse, surrounded by symbols of justice, including scales and law books, as well as luxurious items like a Birkin bag and a briefcase.
The celebration also featured a menu of delectable dishes such as tuna tartare, eggplant parmigiana, and Wagyu ribeye.
Habba, who is known for representing Trump in civil cases, had previously marked her birthday with a smaller gathering in St. Barts before returning to Florida.
Her legal prowess was recently highlighted when a state appeals court ruled that Trump could post a reduced bond of $175 million in a civil fraud case.
In addition to celebrating Habba's milestone birthday, the event also coincided with a busy week for Trump. The former president had paid his respects to a slain NYPD officer earlier in the week and saw a significant increase in shares of his media company, Trump Media & Technology Group.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Habba has slammed "people who get excited" about her client's ongoing legal woes.
Habba lashed out at New York Attorney General Letitia James and others during a recent appearance on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime following Trump's meltdown over the impending Stormy Daniels hush money case trial and struggle to post a reduced $175 million bond while he seeks to appeal his $460 million fraud judgment.
"People that go on TV censor Donald Trump, shut him off when he's speaking, want to act like he’s about to go broke, want to act like he’s poor. And that’s why he couldn’t get a bond that no private company has ever been asked to get with no cash equivalents other than cash, marketable securities," Habba continued.
"People that get excited for that, they don’t have a conscience."