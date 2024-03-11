Former Mar-a-Lago Employee Who Unknowingly Moved Classified Docs Breaks Silence, Says He Had No Idea They Contained National Secrets

A longtime Mar-a-Lago staffer detailed how he unwittingly helped a personal aide to Donald Trump deliver boxes of classified information to the former president's plane in June 2022, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"[Walt Nauta] left the club. I didn't know what he had in his vehicle," Brian Butler — AKA "Trump Employee 5" mentioned six times in the indictment brought by special counsel Jack Smith — said in a new interview.

The ex-staffer noted that Trump's aide, Nauta, waited for him at a nearby business until he left Mar-a-Lago.